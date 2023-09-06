Trump Reaches Out to United Auto Workers, Says Biden’s Electric Car Agenda Will Destroy Michigan Auto Industry

Trump is trying to appeal to members of the United Auto Workers Union by pointing out that Biden’s electric car agenda is going to destroy their industry in Michigan.

Biden and the Democrats are charging forward with their green agenda without a care about whether the country wants it or not. They are also not considering that much of the country lacks the infrastructure needed for such radical changes.

Many of these union members likely voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but he is wise to give them this reminder.

Breitbart News reports:

Trump Courts United Auto Workers: Biden’s Electric Car Agenda Will Kill Michigan Auto Industry, Boost China President Joe Biden’s green agenda, which includes moving to electric vehicles (EVs), will kill Michigan’s auto industry and boost China, former President Donald Trump warned on Monday in a post courting United Auto Workers (UAW) members. “The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of ‘all Electric Cars’ goes into effect,” Trump said in a Monday Labor Day post on Truth Social, warning that such a move would hurt Americans and boost China. “CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP,” he said courting members of the labor union. “Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!” he exclaimed. The UAW has gone after Biden over his “green energy” agenda, pointing to the wage-cutting outcomes. Due to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, major automakers get tax credits for EVs made in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Democrat party has abandoned the working class in favor of the ‘woke’ far left.

These union members have to understand this. Biden and Dems do not have their back.