Trans Teacher Who Rarely Wore Prosthetic Breasts Outside Classroom Now Identifies as Male, Ditches Z-Cups on First Day of School

A Canadian transgender high school teacher has gone viral after wearing a massive set of fake boobs with protruding nipples and short shorts in front of young students.

The teacher, identified as Kayla Lemieux, is a Manufacturing and Technology instructor at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario. Lemieux reportedly began identifying as a woman just last year.

A video taken during Lemieux’s shop class, seemingly without the teacher’s knowledge, revealed the absurdity of the fake bust and the completely inappropriate way this teacher is permitted to dress. In the video, which quickly went viral on social media, Lemieux is demonstrating how to use a circular saw.

WATCH:

I don’t remember my shop teacher looking like this🧵 pic.twitter.com/pHHr58Zspa — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) September 14, 2022

After numerous complaints, the administration at Oakville Trafalgar High School (OTHS) in Ontario, Canada, sent out a message to parents through email in which they defend Lemieux’s job status in the name of inclusivity, according to Reduxx.

A statement to the high school’s parents read:

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff. As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code. We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.”

Hundreds of parents, students, and concerned citizens turned out to protest the depravity in the name of inclusivity outside Oakville Trafalgar High School.

Six months later—the school finally made a decision to put the teacher on leave after it was revealed that he ‘barely’ wears his prosthetic breasts outside of teaching classes.

Parents at the school say that they were ‘relieved’ at the decision that took roughly six months to make. Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, was put on paid leave on Tuesday — just weeks after The Post revealed the staffer doesn’t always wear the Z-cup prosthetics outside of the classroom.

The Canadian high school teacher who wears massive Z-cup prosthetic breasts in class has been placed on leave after The Post revealed that she rarely wears them outside of school. pic.twitter.com/ZYzfftKpF8 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 2, 2023

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Lemieux showed up for the first day of classes at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School wearing men’s attire and reintroduced himself as Kerry, his real name.

Lemieux was escorted by two unmarked police cars and was flanked by security guards as he stepped out of the vehicle. The Halton Regional Police Service collaborated with school officials to ensure the teacher’s safety, following a 30-minute meeting the previous day. No organized protests were held outside the school.

In a letter sent out to parents prior to the beginning of the school year, Principal Tom Fisher warned of ‘possible media interest and protests’ surrounding the hiring of a new teacher who had been the subject of public attention. Fisher did not name Lemieux but outlined various precautions, including specific entrance and exit points for students and locking exterior doors during school hours.

More from Daily Mail: