Texas Serial Killer Who Murdered Dozens of Elderly White Women Killed by Prison Cellmate Weeks After DA Refused to Seek Death Penalty



Billy Chemirmir

Feel good story of the day.

A Texas serial killer who murdered dozens of elderly white women was killed in prison by his cellmate on Tuesday morning.

Billy Chemirmir murdered 23 elderly caucasian women in Dallas and Collin Counties, stole their jewelry, and sold it for cash.

According to the Associated Press, the first trial of Chemirmir for the murder of Lu Thi Harris, 81, ended in a mistrial. A single juror refused to vote guilty despite overwhelming evidence.

At his first murder, a single juror refused to vote guilty despite the overwhelming evidenced he preyed on elderly white woman. It's difficult to convict even black serial killers in our current justice system. https://t.co/Ze2MpYjXcK — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) September 19, 2023

Chemirmir was later convicted of Harris’ killing and the slaying of Mary Sue Brooks, 87.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis a few weeks ago said he would not be seeking the death penalty in Chemirmir’s case.

“Billy Chemirmir is an evil person who preyed upon our most vulnerable citizens,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement last month.

“Although he is certainly deserving of a death sentence, my decision … is informed by the fact that he has already been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again,” Willis said.

Chemirmir was killed in prison on Tuesday morning by his cellmate who also happens to be a convicted murderer.

CBS News reported:

Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir was killed in prison this morning, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office told CBS News Texas’s Andrea Lucia. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he was found dead in his cell at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. TDCJ says his cellmate, who is also serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the person who killed him. Chemirmir was suspected of killing more than two dozen elderly victims across Dallas and Collin counties. He would also take the jewelry of his victims and sell it for cash. In October 2022, a Dallas jury found Chemirmir guilty of capital murder in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2022 after a jury found him guilty in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Last month, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis decided not to pursue the death penalty in 11 of the cases there.

More on this story from CBS Texas: