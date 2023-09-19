Ted Cruz Demolishes Janet Yellen’s Absurd Claim About Biden Economy

by


This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh 

Treasury secretary: ‘This is the best of all worlds’

Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, has had some startling things to say about the economy.

“I don’t see any signs that the economy is at risk of a downturn,” she claimed on social media. “And this is the best of all worlds.”

Photo of author
Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.