Stunning Double Rainbow Lights Up New York City Skyline on 9/11 (VIDEO)

A stunning double rainbow lit up the New York City skyline on Monday – 22 years after nearly 3,000 people died in terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on September 11, 2001. The world changed that day. Time stood still.

Everyone remembers where they were when the Twin Towers came down.

The US government used the terror attacks to usher in the Patriot Act – which is now being used for warrantless spying.

22 years later we now have a president who purposely stayed thousands of miles away from the attack sites on 9/11.

Joe Biden is a disgrace to this country. He opened his remarks in Alaska by talking about himself and cracking jokes.

Biden also lied about visiting Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 attacks.

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Biden said.

This is a brazen lie.

Joe Biden was in Washington DC for a Senate session on September 12, 2001.

The day ended on a good note.

After thunderstorms moved through New York, a beautiful double rainbow lit up the skyline.

Rest in peace to all those who perished on 9/11.

WATCH: