Struggling Mother of Four Slams AOC for Tone Deaf Take on Inflation: ‘How Can She Be so Oblivious?’

Amber Bergeron, a mother of four who is one of millions of Americans struggling under the Biden economy, fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the lawmaker shared a tone deaf video on inflation calling it corporate “propaganda” to hide “greedy shareholders.”

AOC shared a video from a New Zealand left-wing group, Aotearoa Liberation League, to her Instagram Stories. The voice over for the video exclaims, “The price of everything keeps going up; meanwhile, the corporations selling those things are making massive profits. The goal of the capitalist is to disconnect these two facts from one another. So they use this concept of inflation.”

The video continues, “The propaganda around inflation and cost of living is so powerful that we forget the very basic fact that corporations set the prices for their products. If a corporation raises its prices and then makes record profits, that’s not some invisible monster. It’s just a bunch of greedy shareholders.”

Bergeron joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the realities of living under Bidenomics asking, “I’m just wondering how she thinks it’s propaganda.”

Fox News reports:

“Has she checked her electric bill? Has she looked at the cost of groceries compared to last year? If you get on the Walmart app, she can take a look and see the difference. I’m wondering what her budget is that that’s not something that she’s concerned about. It’s obviously not a worry in her household. It’s not something she’s having to worry about. But I’m wondering how people can be so oblivious.” ******** “[It’s] not too good, or at least it’s not for us over here,” she said. “Everything’s going up. Our electric bill projected for next month is around $500. Medical costs have gone up. Insurance premiums going up. And usually if you come into an issue and you don’t have the money in your reserves, you would go and you would get a loan. For instance, if you need to repair your AC, if you need to do any vehicle repairs. But we’re actually in a situation where our truck just broke.” “Well, if you think about it, interest rates are so high right now, it’s making the monthly notes impossible. And I know this is something that’s typical for a lot of Americans right now, having to worry about these things,” she said.

Bergeron continued, “There’s nothing left over at the end of it. We’re being able to make everything work. We are blessed. My husband works very hard. If it means that he’s going to put in some extra hours, he’s putting in extra hours. He’s going to do what he has to do for his family, which is what a lot of Americans are doing. But as a father of four, he can only do so much. And he’s spread thin. It’s hard.”