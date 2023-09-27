Stores Looted in Philadelphia by “Large Crowds of Juveniles” (Video)

Several stores were looted in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday night: An Apple, Lululemon, a Footlocker and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Lawncrest Located in northeast Philly.

Police believe the looters took advantage of an earlier protest over a judge dismissing charges on Tuesday in the deadly police shooting of knife-wielding man, Eddie Irizarry, that took place six months ago.

WCAU-TC reported the looting was done by “large crowds of juveniles” (excerpt):

Large crowds of juveniles looted multiple stores across Center City Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

Among the stores looted were the Footlocker and the Apple store near 15th and Chestnut and the Lululemon in Center City.

A police officer said over 100 juveniles looted the Lululemon.

Looting is reported going in other areas of Philadelphia.

Police briefing per Steve Keely, ” Philadelphia Interim ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ Commissioner ⁦@PPDJohnStanford⁩ says “multiple calls from businesses with looting incidents at 8pm. A large crowd of juveniles,100 or so, kept moving,store to store. 15-20 arrests so far, two firearms recovered so far.””

