Stores Looted in Philadelphia by “Large Crowds of Juveniles” (Video)

Several stores were looted in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday night: An Apple, Lululemon, a Footlocker and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Lawncrest Located in northeast Philly.

Police believe the looters took advantage of an earlier protest over a judge dismissing charges on Tuesday in the deadly police shooting of knife-wielding man, Eddie Irizarry, that took place six months ago.

WCAU-TC reported the looting was done by “large crowds of juveniles” (excerpt):

Large crowds of juveniles looted multiple stores across Center City Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said. Among the stores looted were the Footlocker and the Apple store near 15th and Chestnut and the Lululemon in Center City. A police officer said over 100 juveniles looted the Lululemon.

Video report by WPVI-TV:

More videos:

They looting downtown in Philly. This is CRAZY…wowww dm me what y’all got. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F1sDdcNrLO — Dee (@deegrizzleyy) September 27, 2023

This happened 5 minutes from the Liberty Bell and right down the street from where the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. This is what liberalism has done to our country pic.twitter.com/GVt3ENzls1 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 27, 2023

More footage of Philly looters being arrested pic.twitter.com/2sx7FsDP6E — Dixie (@OSiiNT) September 27, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Broo I been laughing for 20min straight omfg dawg😂😂😂 yall really went looting pic.twitter.com/xRRW6s9KYH — MG (@Mile2x) September 27, 2023

Here’s what the Apple Store in Philly looked like tonight. pic.twitter.com/pf0ILFPZlZ — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 27, 2023

Philadelphia continues to be in absolute chaos. pic.twitter.com/hgMphlu8c9 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 27, 2023

Aftermath of the looting of Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple, videos and photos posted by WTXF-TV reporter Steve Keely and WPVI’s Christie Ileto :

#BREAKING the Apple Store was also hit as part of the looting. Lululemon, Footlocker and Nordstrom rack were reportedly looted as well. @6abc https://t.co/JNNvlRHRsH pic.twitter.com/UShvKYkuUX — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 27, 2023

#BREAKING walnut street in Rittenhouse is shut down between 15th to 18th after reports or looting. Sources say a group of juveniles tried to take advantage of this afternoon’s protest at city hall, and looted several stores.@6abc pic.twitter.com/ei3NMMIXD1 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 27, 2023

BREAKING: ⁦ Center City Philadelphia’s @footlocker⁩ store on Chestnut Street hit by looters too ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ told us. We went over to see front window smashed, displays knocked around, shoes, shirts & boxes all over the floor. Outside empty hangers on sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/5YjppXxafm — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 27, 2023

BREAKING ⁦@lululemon⁩ Philadelphia store looted @phillypolice say as they guard the now closed Walnut Street. pic.twitter.com/AXNVoJ6geR — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 27, 2023

The scene outside Philadelphia’s ⁦@lululemon⁩ store tonight after @phillypolice say looting broke out following a protest March. pic.twitter.com/bgs1qSoC63 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 27, 2023

Looting is reported going in other areas of Philadelphia.

Police briefing per Steve Keely, ” Philadelphia Interim ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ Commissioner ⁦@PPDJohnStanford⁩ says “multiple calls from businesses with looting incidents at 8pm. A large crowd of juveniles,100 or so, kept moving,store to store. 15-20 arrests so far, two firearms recovered so far.””