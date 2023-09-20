South Carolina Man Reveals in “Wild” Interview What He Heard When the Missing F-35 Jet Crashed and Witnessed the Following Day (VIDEO)

Williamsburg, South Carolina – A retired South Carolina man has revealed in what Fox News called a “wild” interview with a local station what he heard when the missing F-35 jet crashed near his home and witnessed the following day.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported the Air Force asked the public for help finding a lost Marine Corps F-35 jet that was last seen over South Carolina Sunday afternoon after the pilot safely ejected. The plane was a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, which belonged to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

The pilot parachuted into a residential neighborhood where he landed in a backyard and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Cristina Laila then revealed a debris field from the plane was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina on Monday, two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. The jet supposedly went missing after a “mishap” caused its pilot to eject.

The video starts with News 2 reporter Raymond Owens noting that the witness, 72-year-old Randolph White, retired from his job at the paper mill in Georgetown 10 years ago. White lives in Owens called a “very rural area” of Williamsburg County.

White told News 2 that he was “in the bathroom taking a shave” when he heard the crash.

He continued:

I heard a screeching, between a screech and a whistle. I said ‘what in the world is this?’ And I heard a boom. And my whole house shook.

White at first did not realize this was a plane, so he did not contact anyone.

The first thought that came to me… I said “Well, did a meteorite come from outer space or something?” And I said, “Well if it was an airplane it needs to be reported because that thing was flying just too low.

WATCH:

NEW: Williamsburg county local Randolph White explains what he heard when the F-35 fighter jet crashed near his home. “I heard a screeching… between a screech and a whistle.” “Screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeah.” “I said, what in the world is this? And I heard a BOOM and my whole… pic.twitter.com/w3GI5qoQzC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2023

Fox News reported that White the following day noticed authorities near his home searching for the missing plane. This confused White and raised alarm bells for him.

White said the thought “someone must have robbed a bank, kill some people” before realizing it was the infamous plane.

Just through the grace of God, nobody didn’t get hurt. Because there’s a church right up there, about a half mile.

Social media users reacted with amusement after White’s interview. One person said he was “left in stitches.”

Y’all, this really happened. Watch this. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/Ba8yywOTmo — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 20, 2023

***MUST SEE TV***

Eyewitness account of the F-35 Crash. I am warning y’all, you ain’t ready for this. I have had about 2 dozen people send me this on Facebook. I am in stitches. Deceased. I have tears in my eyes from laughing so hard. pic.twitter.com/2DImUPpVk9 — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) September 20, 2023

I just watched this SO MANY times — lo (@LoFromWisco) September 20, 2023

This guy will be on late night TV by next week. — KY-WX Video (@KYphotog1) September 20, 2023

Looking forward to the endless number of GIFs that will be made from this. — Jared Foster #Fella (@Rod58J) September 20, 2023

While some might find this interview humorous, others will probably have some questions for the federal government as well.