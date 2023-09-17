Sound Of Freedom Hero Tim Ballard Considers Run For Romney’s U.S. Senate Seat

Former Department of Homeland Security Hero Tim Ballard is considering a run for Mitt Romney’s Senate seat. His name has been in the news a lot because the movie “The Sound Of Freedom” was based on his heroic work in saving children from trafficking.

Mitt Romney is set to retire which will give Tim an opportunity to fill his seat.

Fox News Reported:

The former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent who inspired the hit film “Sound of Freedom” said Friday he is “very seriously considering” a run for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Utah to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney. Tim Ballard made the announcement during an appearance on the digital show of former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer, where he said he had been approached by numerous “influential people” for weeks about a potential run before Romney announced Wednesday he would not be running for re-election. “Since Sound of Freedom took out any opportunity for me to ever be an operator again — those days are done … They know my face. But starting several weeks ago, I’ve been asked by a lot of very influential people, names you would even know, asking me to throw in,” Ballard said.

Tim was being interviewed by Sean Spicer is the following video:

Tim said he could not be an operator again because the movie had made him well known and they know his face. He has been approached by several influential people to consider a run for the Senate. On top of that, Mitt Romney’s confirmation that he won’t be running again solidified his decision.

Last week Gateway reported on Mitt Romney’s retirement announcement. Romney, who is 76 years old, has also been a Republican presidential candidate (Nominee in 2012), and even served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced on Wednesday he will not seek reelection, saying, “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

The 76-year-old Romney is in his first term as Senator, having been elected in 2018. He was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee (after a failed 2008 bid)–losing a winnable race against Barack Obama–and served one term as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. Romney said he will serve out his term in the Senate, which ends in January 2025.