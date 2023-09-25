Six People Dead, Including 3 Children, After Freight Train Crushes SUV

Six people died, including three children after a freight train crushed the SUV that they were riding in this weekend. One person is in critical condition. The tragic accident happened in Plant City, Florida on Saturday Night.

The crash happened at a train crossing by U.S. 92 which had a stop sign, but no crossing arms. At this time the Hillsborough County Sheriff does not know why the vehicle was in the train’s path. The victims’ names and ages were released.

According to the Sheriff, the SUV upon impact catapulted and flipped many times before landing near the train. He described the damage to the vehicle, “like a soda can that’s been smashed.”

The names of the victims who died are: Jose Hernandez (52)

Enedelia Hernandez (50)

Jakub Lopez (17)

Alyssa Hernandez (17)

Anaelia Hernandez (22)

Julian Hernandez (9) “I want to take just a moment to ask this community to say an extra prayer tonight. Say an extra prayer tonight for the first responders, for the deputies…also want to ask you to pray for this family,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister during a press conference that was streamed on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

The Sheriff said the first responders had to use the “jaws of life” to open the vehicle enough to get the passengers out. One passenger who survived, was in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s office also said that the family was heading to a birthday party when this tragedy occurred.