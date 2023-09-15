“Should Hunter Get a Pardon?” – Biden Walks Away and Shuts Door on Reporter Asking Questions About Hunter Indictment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered brief remarks after auto workers went on strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

Just last week Joe Biden arrogantly brushed off a question about the looming auto strike.

“No, I’m not worried about [an auto workers] strike until it happens. I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Biden said to reporters on the tarmac in Philadelphia last week.

On Friday, Joe Biden reluctantly made brief remarks about the auto strike before he departed for Delaware for another vacation.

“Let’s be clear, no one wants a strike,” Biden said. “But I respect workers’ right to use their options under the collective bargaining system.”

At the end of his brief remarks, Biden made it clear to reporters that he would not be taking any questions: “Thank you very much. That’s all I’m going to say.”

“At what point will you get directly involved in negotiations?” a reporter asked of the auto worker strike.

“Should Hunter get a pardon, Mr. President!?” the reporter asked.

Biden turned his back, walked away and shut the door.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges on Thursday.

Hunter Biden was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss indicted Hunter Biden after the sweetheart plea deal fell apart last month.

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.” ABC News reported.

Biden has yet to answer any questions about his criminal son Hunter after the latest indictment.