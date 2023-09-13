SHOCKER: KNOWiNK Systems Allow Election Staff to Override Election Results

BPro/KNOWiNK contracts include a clause that allows the election staff to override the results of an election.

Yesterday, an in-depth history of BPro/KNOWiNK was provided that shows these election systems are uncertified, Internet-connected, cloud-based, foreign-influenced, and used to illegally process election results.

BPro/KNOWiNK’s Uncertified, Internet-Connected, Cloud-Based Election Systems Are Foreign Influenced and Used to Illegally Process Election Results

Overnight, a GP reader provided a contract with KNOWiNK in Oregon.  The reader pointed out that the contract includes a clause that mandates that the system “shall allow the County Elections Staff to override results, if necessary”.

The below snapshot is from page 143 of the Oregon contract with KNOWiNK included below:

Below is the entire contract:
View Fullscreen
