Shock Video: Illegal Aliens Run Into US in San Diego Through Construction Site on Border Wall

This is the Biden Regime legacy: Open the borders and destroy 247 years of prosperity.

Video footage at the border shows illegal aliens running into the United States in San Diego, California. Illegals in Tijuana ran through a construction site for the border wall and nobody tried to stop them.

#Tijuana

Captan momento en que un grupo de Migrantes cruza de manera ilegal hacia EEUU desde Playas de Tijuana cuando personal de lado Estadounidense realizaba trabajos en muro. :kaly_714 pic.twitter.com/0nEXwfapU7 — Leslie Berenice Gutiérrez Díaz (@BereniceDiazG) September 26, 2023

Video footage courtesy of Leslie Berenice Gutierrez Diaz.

“Video shows a group of illegal immigrants running into the U.S. in San Diego as construction is being done on border barrier.” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

Video shows a group of illegal immigrants running into the U.S. in San Diego as construction is being done on border barrier. https://t.co/1qpMTRvHYb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2023

The Biden Regime with its policies has sent a clear message that they won’t do anything to stop people who want to cross the border. There is an incentive to come in because they know they will be released and can disappear into the population.

On Monday Customs and Border Protection had cut barbed wire to let illegals cross into Eagle Pass Texas. This was done thanks to the Biden Regime’s continual betrayal of the American Citizen.

Once again, Biden’s America. The invasion just keeps going with no end in sight. The United States of America under the criminal Biden Regime perpetuates this unconstitutional crisis.

The video only shows a small portion of the invasion. The Fox reporter also mentioned that 11,000 illegals crossed the border over the weekend in a single day!

Earlier Monday The Gateway Pundit reported on a small island area in Texas where illegal aliens planted a foreign flag on U.S soil. That qualifies as an act of aggression toward the U.S.

Military-aged males from all over the world are illegally invading the United States with Joe Biden’s consent.

A ‘never-ending line’ of men of fighting age from Venezuela have been pouring over the border into Texas this past week.