Sending Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to Blue Cities Has Created a Political Disaster for Joe Biden

When leaders in border communities began sending busloads of illegal immigrants to blue cities like New York and Chicago, Democrats and the media called it a “stunt.”

They’re not saying that very much now. It turns out that this was a pretty clever move.

No one in these Democrat stongholds is happy about how this has unfolded. Democrat governors and mayors are now dealing with many of the same problems as political leaders at the border.

This puts Joe Biden in an impossible position.

Axios reports:

Blue state migrant crisis sparks political disaster for Biden Tensions between the Biden administration and local Democrats are coming to a head as shelters around the country overflow and thousands of immigrants arrive in major cities. Why it matters: President Biden is stuck between growing calls to help the Democratic-controlled cities, the politics of the vulnerable issue and what the administration views as legal handcuffs prohibiting much action. In cities like New York, Boston and Chicago, a humanitarian crisis for people hoping for new lives in the U.S. has become desperate.

Business leaders and lawmakers at various levels of government are demanding the administration do more to help accommodate migrants — and are frustrated by what they say is Biden’s lack of response.

It’s unclear why there hasn’t been stronger action by the Biden administration, Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) tells Axios. “I wrote to him in May so it’s been like four months, but I hope to find out.”

Simply put, Biden has painted himself into a corner. He can’t even admit that there’s a problem, since his ridiculous press secretary keeps insisting that the border is secure.

Additionally, the Democrat leaders who are complaining can’t call out Biden because that would be admitting that he is a total failure on this issue.

The bottom line is that voters in these blue communities are angry and they know who is to blame.