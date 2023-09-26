Senator Wants to Know What EPA Needs with ‘Mobile Command Post’

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Agency has been spending millions on military equipment

A new report in the Washington Free Beacon notes that under Joe Biden’s leadership, the Environmental Protection Agency has spent millions of dollars in taxpayer funds on military grade hardware.

The supplies include advanced combat equipment, reconnaissance supplies, guns, ammunition and more.

And now a U.S. senator wants to know what’s going on.

The report explained Biden’s EPA already has spent $2,892,770 on those items, a surge of 143% from what was spent during the entire Trump administration.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, of the Senate Budget Committee, wrote to the EPA asking for an explanation.

The Free Beacon reported, “The climate agency’s spending spree on guns, ammunition, and advanced tactical equipment is the subject of an oversight probe helmed by Grassley, who described the EPA’s militarization as ‘frightening.’ The congressional investigation comes just months after a watchdog group found that non-law enforcement agencies in the federal government, such as the EPA and Internal Revenue Service, have spent nearly $4 billion in taxpayer funds since 2006 stockpiling all manner of guns, ammunition, and ‘military-style equipment.'”

Grassley, explaining his concerns, told the publication, “The Biden EPA already has a reputation for overstepping its bounds, and that makes the agency’s militarization all the more frightening. We need to know what exactly EPA is doing with this equipment, and whether it serves the interests of the American people.”

Since 2006, the report noted, the EPA has purchased $10 million worth of various pieces, including “unmanned aircraft, night vision, and radar equipment.”

The Free Beacon report noted when Barack Obama was in office, the EPA bought nearly $6.6 million in guns, armor and such, only about $2 million while Trump was in office.

Grassley noted his review already has found the EPA, charged with protecting the nation’s environment, with obtaining mobile command vehicles, and mobile command posts.