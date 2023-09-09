Self-Described “Blood Artist” Jeremy Pauley Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Human Remains From Harvard Medical School

Jeremy Pauley, 41, a self-described “Blood Artist,” pleaded guilty to trafficking human remains from Harvard Medical School on Friday. He previously used Facebook to try and sell the remains which included femurs, vertebrae, clavicles, ribs, and even human teeth. The scheme had gone from 2018 to 2023.

A self-described “human blood artist” from Pennsylvania who was busted for peddling body parts — some belonging to children — has pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking in human remains. Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Enola, was initially arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. During a Friday appearance in US District Court in Scranton, Pauley admitted to his role in a nationwide network of people who bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. He entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Pauley was initially arrested last summer for buying stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman.

“On June 14th, 2022, the East Pennsboro Township Police received a call for suspicious activity located in the 200 block of N. Enola Rd, Enola,” East Pennsboro TWP PD wrote in a news release. “An investigation was conducted and determined that a Jeremy Pauley of Enola was purchasing human body parts from a female in Arkansas. The human remains were located in Enola, Arkansas and Scranton.”

In June the DOJ hit Pauley and 5 others with new charges from “information alleging that a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.”

The US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania revealed “Cedric Lodge, age 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Katrina Maclean, age 44, of Salem, Massachusetts, Joshua Taylor, age 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania, Denise Lodge, age 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Mathew Lampi, age 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota, were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges. Additionally, Jeremy Pauley, age 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by Criminal Information.”

The charges alleged Cedric Lodge, who managed the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, stole organs and other body parts for medical research.

Cedric and his wife Denise then allegedly sold the organs to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others.

Once Maclean and Taylor purchased the stolen body parts they sold the body parts to Jeremy Pauley who later sold the body parts on Facebook.