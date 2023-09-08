Sean McHugh Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison After Ray Epps Knocked Down His Mother When Epps Was Hurling Giant Metal Sign at Police on J6 – Yet, Ray Epps Walks Free Today – Please Help Sean Below!

Sean McHugh was found guilty in a DC kangaroo court earlier this year for assaulting, impeding, or interfering with violent police officers on January 6.

On Thursday Sean McHugh was sentenced to six and one-half years in prison. It was another outrageous sentencing against another unlucky Trump supporter.

** Please donate to Sean McHugh and his young family here.

The Gateway Pundit has covered Sean McHugh’s story previously before his trial.

McHugh has spent 28 months in jail since his arrest by the Biden FBI.

In a previous interview with Kelly Wilde for The Gateway Pundit Sean McHugh said that there is more video of law enforcement pushing innocent women and elderly people down, shooting rubber bullets that left holes in people’s faces, and bloody scenes from officers’ point-blank violence.

“I know it’s kind of explicit, but these are the things that people need to have access to,” McHugh said.

Video has been withheld that even defendants do not know about, like this gruesome one from Victoria White:

New Bodycam video withheld from me pic.twitter.com/IItrAVmctc — 🎗Victoria White 🎗 (@Vis4Victorious) January 19, 2023

McHugh previously told The Gateway Pundit he wants the CCTV footage of Ray Epps to be made public.

As previously reported, Epps brought McHugh and multiple others into the fray that day.

Sealed footage McHugh has seen shows Epps forcefully shoving a large metal sign into a line of police officers—activity prosecutors have labeled a felony assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences: Charles “Brad” Smith (41 months), Marshall Neefe (41 months), Thomas Hamner (30 months), Howard Richardson (46 months), Alan Byerly (34 months), Jose Padilla (held 25 months) and Jonathan Copeland.

Although many were trying to avoid being hit by it themselves, Epps clearly shoves the sign so hard that it knocks McHugh’s mom to the ground.

McHugh was charged with touching the sign but not Ray Epps who was the one hurling the sign at police.

McHugh, seen in plaid backing away at the 11 second mark of this Twitter video, has been denied bond for two years with this charge while Epps walks free:

As @FreeStateWill reported in December, Ray Epps was one of the members of the crowd who helped lift up a large Trump sign and push it into the line of police officers on the West Side of the Capitol around 1:40 pm (original video by Just Another Channel and Savanah Hernandez) pic.twitter.com/T0jE9rZksw — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) March 30, 2022

(As Epps shoves the sign from one side, McHugh’s mother

is knocked to the ground by it on the other)

“His body language is much different than my mother and I. We’re getting knocked over by the sign. My knees are not bent, I don’t have both hands on the sign, I’m not charging. I’m actually to the side of it, trying to prevent it from getting knocked over by him,” McHugh said.

Yet Epps, bizarrely “orchestrating it,” —twice breaching police lines, repeatedly urging others to commit crimes, and caught lying under oath— gets a free pass.

With prosecutors lying to the court, blaming upload errors, withholding evidence and more, defendants are relying more and more on citizen journalists who have already broken major stories despite limited access.

In the interview, McHugh mentions Gary McBride, a citizen journalist whose investigative work has been invaluable to the Jan 6 defendants —most of whom have no investigator working for them at all, and rely on prosecutors to ethically fulfill their disclosure obligations. (Did you choke on your coffee when you read that?)

Imagine being on trial in the fight of your life, looking out into courtroom, seeing no one and feeling so alone.

Sean McHugh arrived at the Capitol on January 6 with every intention of participating in the electoral process of the country he loves.

We recently spoke with Sean about prisoner abuse by his government.

His story is horrific!

Let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action. 1 John 3:18

——



Kelly Wilde is an advocate for the January 6ers and contributor to C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution, an organization founded by Cara Castronuova that fights for the political prisoners of January 6th). She maintains the site www.wearegoodmen.com, a place to get to know the Jan 6ers in their own words. To submit a tip, contact her at [email protected].