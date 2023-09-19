School Can’t Escape Heat for Dumping Teacher Over Muhammad Art

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Punishment may have been ‘religious discrimination’

A decision by a Minnesota college to dump an art teacher because she included for her class lessons art that depicted Muhammad could be “religious discrimination,” a court has ruled.

A report at Just the News documented that a federal judge has refused to dismiss claims of religious discrimination against Hamline University, a private school that imposed on a non-Muslim professor the demands of Muslim students.

At issue is the artistic rendering used by art teacher Erika Lopez Parter during a class on campus. Some included representations of Muhammad, and Muslim students were enraged. The school dumped the teacher, before abruptly making a 180 turn.

An order from Judge Katherine Menendez means the case involving Hamline will continue.

Its president, Fayneese Miller, announced her retirement following a vote of no-confidence from faculty after Prater’s contract was not renewed.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression had filed a complaint over the issue but the state’s Higher Learning Commission stepped to the side, charging that it doesn’t typically investigate third-party concerns.

But a review by the American Association of University Professors confirmed Hamline had denied Prater “a legitimate academic rationale” for withholding “any further teaching assignments.”