REPORT: Proud Boys Moved From DC Gulag At 5 AM — No One Knows Where They Are [UPDATE]

Dominic Pezzola’s wife, Lisa, called The Gateway Pundit with an update on what happened to Proud Boys in the middle of the night:

I just got word that they guys were taken down to the transport area of the jail and sat there for over five hours. They were supposed to be transferred to Philadelphia. However, the word is that the Philadelphia prison did not want them in their facility. We have no idea why. They will be transferred to Lewisburg next week. They never left the building. They just held them down at the bottom of the jail in the transport unit for five hours. This is hell going through this. The majority of us, their families, got no sleep last night wondering where they will be taken. Not only are they torturing these guys for hours on end but they are torturing their families for hours on end. Now I am hearing that they lost their transfer paper work. Philly did not want them there, they are too high profile. Why are they urgently yanking them from their cells, like it was an emergency for them to?

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday morning, the Biden regime moved the Proud Boys defendants on Friday morning at 5 AM from the DC Gulag in Washington DC.

Dominic Pezzola told his wife this morning that the guards woke him up at 5 AM.

The Proud Boys completed their public struggle sessions in front of a DC court this week. Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for “seditious conspiracy” on January 6 for a protest he did not even attend. He was not even in Washington DC the day of the protest.

Republican leaders remained silent to this latest injustice as we have grown to expect.

The entirely made-up charges will ensure Tarrio spends the rest of his days in prison for involvement in a protest he did not even attend.

Judge Tim Kelly applied terrorism enhancement to Enrique Tarrio’s sentence earlier in the day. Then Kelly forced Enrique to listen to his blustery nonsense before he was sentenced to 22 year in federal prison – more time than a murderer.

There were dozens of feds and FBI agents who infiltrated the Proud Boys in the lead-up to January 6th. Not one of the informants could bring evidence that the group was planning an insurrection.

Even the driver who drove Enrique Tarrio over the his brief meeting with Stewart Rhodes in a DC parking lot was an FBI operative.

What a disgraceful time for America.

The only so-called “evidence” the DOJ discovered against the Proud Boys was planted by an FBI operative into their chat group.

This morning at 5 AM the Proud Boys defendants were moved from the DC Gulag.

At this time no one knows where they are being held.

Defendant Zachary Rehl was going to see his baby for the first time this weekend.

Zachary wrote to this TGP reporter last night.

As TGP has reported, Enrique Tarrio is slated to give his first public comments following his sentencing on a live Twitter-space broadcast hosted by TGP on Friday at 8 p.m.

Tarrio warns government prosecutors tried to coerce him “to lie about Trump” to secure an indictment for the former president in exchange for his freedom:

“I have been really quiet with everything because there is a lot going on and I didn’t want to affect the trial. Plus, I wanted to let the system to play out as it should play out, and obviously, it did not play out like it should,” Tarrio told TGP in an exclusive interview: