REPORT: Proud Boys Moved From DC Gulag At 5 AM — No One Knows Where They Are [UPDATE]

UPDATE:
Dominic Pezzola’s wife, Lisa, called The Gateway Pundit with an update on what happened to Proud Boys in the middle of the night:
I just got word that they guys were taken down to the transport area of the jail and sat there for over five hours. They were supposed to be transferred to Philadelphia. However, the word is that the Philadelphia prison did not want them in their facility. We have no idea why. They will be transferred to Lewisburg next week. They never left the building. They just held them down at the bottom of the jail in the transport unit for five hours.
This is hell going through this. The majority of us, their families, got no sleep last night wondering where they will be taken. Not only are they torturing these guys for hours on end but they are torturing their families for hours on end.
Now I am hearing that they lost their transfer paper work. Philly did not want them there, they are too high profile. Why are they urgently yanking them from their cells, like it was an emergency for them to?
As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday morning, the Biden regime moved the Proud Boys defendants on Friday morning at 5 AM from the DC Gulag in Washington DC.
Dominic Pezzola told his wife this morning that the guards woke him up at 5 AM.
The Proud Boys completed their public struggle sessions in front of a DC court this week. Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for “seditious conspiracy” on January 6 for a protest he did not even attend. He was not even in Washington DC the day of the protest.
Republican leaders remained silent to this latest injustice as we have grown to expect.
The entirely made-up charges will ensure Tarrio spends the rest of his days in prison for involvement in a protest he did not even attend.
Judge Tim Kelly applied terrorism enhancement to Enrique Tarrio’s sentence earlier in the day. Then Kelly forced Enrique to listen to his blustery nonsense before he was sentenced to 22 year in federal prison – more time than a murderer.
HAPPENING NOW: Judge Kelly has applied the terrorism enhancement to Enrique Tarrio’s upcoming sentence. Parties are still working through the guidelines.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 5, 2023
There were dozens of feds and FBI agents who infiltrated the Proud Boys in the lead-up to January 6th. Not one of the informants could bring evidence that the group was planning an insurrection.
Even the driver who drove Enrique Tarrio over the his brief meeting with Stewart Rhodes in a DC parking lot was an FBI operative.
NY Times FINALLY Reports on Document Used to Indict Proud Boys – Forgets to Mention Gateway Pundit Reports That Reveal the FBI Wrote the Document and Planted It in their Chat Room
What a disgraceful time for America.
The only so-called “evidence” the DOJ discovered against the Proud Boys was planted by an FBI operative into their chat group.
This morning at 5 AM the Proud Boys defendants were moved from the DC Gulag.
At this time no one knows where they are being held.
Defendant Zachary Rehl was going to see his baby for the first time this weekend.
Zachary wrote to this TGP reporter last night.
As TGP has reported, Enrique Tarrio is slated to give his first public comments following his sentencing on a live Twitter-space broadcast hosted by TGP on Friday at 8 p.m.
Tarrio warns government prosecutors tried to coerce him “to lie about Trump” to secure an indictment for the former president in exchange for his freedom:
“I have been really quiet with everything because there is a lot going on and I didn’t want to affect the trial. Plus, I wanted to let the system to play out as it should play out, and obviously, it did not play out like it should,” Tarrio told TGP in an exclusive interview:
The truth is, I could have been home. I could have been home a long time ago. I could have been sitting in my [warm] bed right now, laughing at the world, without a problem…and all I had to do in order to do that was lie about Trump. That’s all I had to do. All I had to do was lie, confirm a lie — not even lie –all I had to do was confirm a lie.
Just to be clear, I have no connection to Trump whatsoever. There is absolutely no connection between me and Trump or me and any of his aids or any of that. I mean think about it. Let’s stop to think about it right now.
They arrested him on [18 U.S.C.]1512, Obstruction an Official Proceeding. But if you read the indictment, they are not really connecting Trump to the protesters on January 6th that day. They are saying he obstructed an official proceeding by doing certain things, by calling Georgia, or whatever other bullshit that they want to come up with. So they have not connected Trump to the protest- to what happened at the Capitol that day.
How nice. How beautiful would it be, to also have him connected to a person that [the government] supposedly say coordinated the whole thing, right? It would be fantastic for their case. It would be an emotional pull. It technically can get him for Seditious Conspiracy at that point –if they have a connection they [incriminate] him with Seditious Conspiracy, which could take him off the ballot in all 50 states.
So, let me explain it in the easiest terms possible.
You have friends that have friends that have friends…that probably know somebody who worked at the White House at that time, right? But you don’t know what those connections are, because you don’t know who the friend of the friend of the friend is, who they talked to, or anything like that. But if somebody were to sit in front of you and be like, ‘Hey look, this person knows this person and this person knows this person, and then there was a message from Trump, that kind of echoes something that you said at some point,’ ‘Were you two messaging each other in between those? Was that a message to each other, were you communicating amongst those people that you have no idea that the connection exists? It will be an easy connection, and all somebody like me has to do is confirm ‘Yes, yes. That connection was there. I knew it was there and that’s how we communicated. That’s how we got things done.’
They are coming to get him by getting people to lie. The witnesses that are going to go to trial in his case are liars.