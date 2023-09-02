REPORT: Pennsylvania Democratic Party is in Shambles, Causing 2024 Worries About Biden

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for Democrats and Joe Biden in 2024, but according to insiders the Democratic party there is in total disarray.

There are cash flow problems and a lack of strong leadership.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 and Democrats have not forgotten it.

Politico reports:

Pennsylvania is key for Biden. Democrats there say the party is in shambles. In anticipation of a major gathering of rural activists a few weeks ago, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party printed out thousands of cards reminding voters to “Vote at Polls: Election Day Tuesday November 8.” There was just one small problem: Election Day is Nov. 7. With a little more than a year to go until the 2024 election, the state Democratic Party is reeling from financial problems and a lack of trust across the party, according to interviews with 20 Democratic officials and operatives throughout Pennsylvania. They include elected officials, county chairs, state committee members, former state party employees and strategists. “It’s amateur hour,” said a state committee member who, like other Democrats, was granted anonymity to speak frankly about a sensitive matter. “It’s a fucking disaster,” said a former state party staffer. The state party underwent a round of layoffs in July, which have not been reported until now. One of its political action committees only had $7,500 in the bank as of early June, according to its most recent campaign finance filings. And questions are mounting among Democrats in the state about the competency of its leadership, including state party chair Sharif Street.

This is potentially good news for Republicans.

Democrats are concerned the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's setbacks due to unorganized leaders and a lack of financial support could affect the party's chances at success in 2024.https://t.co/TLI3QIL79f — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 1, 2023

'It's a f***ing disaster': Democrats reportedly in panic mode over chaos of Pennsylvania Democratic Party https://t.co/2RXaSaEcBH — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 1, 2023

Biden ‘won’ Pennsylvania by a small margin in 2020. Have people there had enough yet?