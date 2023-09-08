REPORT: Biden DOJ Invoked Dr. Martin Luther King in Sentencing Recommendation for BLM Arsonist Who Killed a Man

During the George Floyd riots, one BLM rioter named Montez Lee burned down a pawn shop in Minneapolis. It was later learned that a man was in the building at the time who died as a result.

Based on the fact that Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys was just sentenced to 22 years in prison, even though he wasn’t in Washington, DC on January 6th, you would think that Montez Lee would get a harsh sentence, but you’d be wrong.

In fact, Biden’s DOJ sought leniency for Lee and even invoked the name of Dr. Martin Luther King in their sentencing recommendation.

RedState reports:

The Reason the DOJ Asked for Leniency for a BLM Protester Who Killed a Man Is Simply Unbelievable On Tuesday, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the unrest on January 6th. Convicted of seditious conspiracy, Tarrio, who was not present at the Capitol, pleaded for leniency but received none… The same wasn’t true for a Black Lives Matter protester who set fire to a pawn shop after looting it in May 2020. Montez Lee, who appeared on video proclaiming that he was going to “burn this ***** down” ended up killing Oscar Stewart, who found himself trapped in the blaze. Stewart, who died of smoke inhalation, left behind five children. Given that Lee had a long criminal history, you would think a harsh sentence would be in order. Instead, the DOJ turned into his biggest advocate.

From the Washington Examiner:

Mr. Lee credibly states that he was in the streets to protest unlawful police violence against black men, and there is no basis to disbelieve this statement. Mr. Lee, appropriately, acknowledges that he “could have demonstrated in a different way,” but that he was “caught up in the fury of the mob after living as a black man watching his peers suffer at the hands of police.” As anyone watching the news world-wide knows, many other people in Minnesota were similarly caught up. There appear to have been many people in those days looking only to exploit the chaos and disorder in the interest of personal gain or random violence. There appear also to have been many people who felt angry, frustrated, and disenfranchised, and who were attempting, in many cases in an unacceptably reckless and dangerous manner, to give voice to those feelings. Mr. Lee appears to be squarely in this latter category. And even the great American advocate for non-violence and social justice, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., stated in an interview with CBS’s Mike Wallace in 1966 that “we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard.”

Montez Lee was ultimately given a 10 year sentence. This would be funny if it wasn’t completely outrageous.

Equal justice under the law is dead.