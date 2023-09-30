UPDATE: MTG Joins Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz in Sacrificing Salary Amidst Government Shutdown

UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also announced that she will forgo her salary.

“If the government shuts down tonight, I will refuse my paycheck until we’ve funded the government. No member of Congress should be getting paid until we deliver for the American people and fund our government responsibly,” Greene said.

In a bold move, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) announced on social media that she and her family are joining Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in forgoing their congressional salaries amidst the ongoing government shutdown. The decision comes as a direct response to the”reckless path of spending” by the federal government.

“I’m giving up my salary amidst the shutdown. Americans CAN’T afford this,” Rep. Luna tweeted.

“My family and I are giving up my congressional salary amidst the shutdown. We are standing with and fighting for the American people,” Rep. Luna said in a statement.

“In the current economy, Americans are spending an additional $700+ a month on living expensive (over $9k a year due to inflation). We can’t continue down this path. Reckless spending is destroying our country. We need to focus on single subject bills,” she continued.

This move aligns with Gaetz’s own commitment to sacrifice his salary in the event of a government shutdown.

“It is my understanding that pursuant to the Constitution, members of Congress will continue to receive their pay during a lapse in appropriations. Therefore, I am requesting that in the case of a lapse of appropriations beginning at 12:00 a.m. on October 1, 2023, my pay be withheld until legislation has taken effect to end such lapse in appropriations in its entirety,” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Ms. Catherine Szpindor, Chief Administrative Officer.

The Republican-led House has been pushing for increased border security measures and spending cuts, but the Democrats and RINOs will reject ANY proposal that increases border security and cuts spending.

Earlier this month, Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) blamed the Democrat-controlled Senate for its unwillingness to compromise on key issues like border security and fiscal responsibility.

“The Democrat-controlled Senate will send back their bill with increased spending, woke DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives, and left-wing pet projects. Negotiations will continue back and forth between House and Senate.” Self said.

Rep. Self did not mince words when describing the political landscape in Washington, D.C., referring to it as “the Washington swamp.” He emphasized that caving to the demands of the Senate would be a betrayal of the American people who seek fiscal responsibility and strong national security.

“BOTTOM LINE: We cannot cave to the Washington swamp,” he said.