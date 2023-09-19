REGIME THEATRICS: After 2.5 Years DOJ Finally Charges Suspected Ray Epps with One Misdemeanor After He Was CAUGHT ON VIDEO Urging Trump Supporters to ENTER the US Capitol – And Was Caught Attacking Police!

epps

After 2.5 years the Biden Department of Justice finally charges Ray Epps with a misdemeanor on Tuesday.

Ray Epps is the only protester caught repeatedly on video on January 6, 2021, urging Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol.

Here is DOJ’s charging document against Ray Epps – one misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

It only took them 2.5 years to arrest the only person urging Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol that day.

Not suspicious at all.

Not suspicious at all! Nearly 3 years after J6, Ray Epps is finally charged … with "disorderly conduct." That's right. The man who yelled for people to storm the Capitol, who was video taped mulitple times actually trying to incite a riot, somehow avoids seditious conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/gxGHcbiuOq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2023

Back on June 18, 2021, The Gateway Pundit was the first national website to post on the mysterious Ray Epps and his bizarre antics caught on video in Washington DC on January 5th and 6th.

On the eve of the January 6th protests, a middle-aged man in a MAGA hat showed up, defended Antifa, and told the crowd they needed to “go into the Capitol” on Jan. 6. The man made the demands while standing next to Antifa organizer John Sullivan.

This was the night before the Trump rally of a million patriots. This was the day before VP Mike Pence stabbed President Trump in the back and approved the fraudulent 2020 election results.

The Gateway Pundit identified the man as Ray Epps from Arizona.

Epps was later filmed hurling a massive Trump sign at the Capitol Police during the rioting.

And Ray Epps was also leading protesters through two different sets of police barricades at the US Capitol.

Revolver News later wrote an expose’ on Ray Epps in October and made him even more famous.

On Wednesday news broke that the DOJ is FINALLY thinking about arresting Ray Epps for leading the insurrection on the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is looking at a minimum of three years in prison for a major violent assault on police that day.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered this video months ago.

In this damning video, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting the massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

You can see Ray Epps in the video near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released the Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



Today several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

But not Ray Epps. The Biden regime did not charge Ray Epps for his violent actions that day. Ray Epps was only charrged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, on Tuesday.