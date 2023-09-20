The Receipts: How the WHO, Gates and Blackrock Want to Take Over the World

Op-Ed: Largely unnoticed by the public, the World Health Organization (WHO) is working to significantly expand its powers and usurp far-reaching control through the back door. Alternative for Germany Deputy Chair in the Bundestag Beatrix von Storch reveals the US billionaires behind it and who bought whom.

The WHO is currently working on a comprehensive initiative for pandemic prevention, which includes a Pandemic Treaty and changes to health regulations. These are expected to be decided by no later than May of next year. It’s important to understand that the pandemic treaty is only part of the problem. More dangerous are the changes to international health regulations. While the Pandemic Treaty must be ratified as new international law, the changes to international health rules automatically apply to every WHO member unless they explicitly opt out.

Rockefeller, Gates & Bloomberg Foundations Control Global Health

The powerful players in global health are not elected governments, but three private foundations: the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Among these, the Rockefeller Foundation, endowed with $5 billion, is by far the smallest, but also the oldest of the three. The Gates Foundation has an endowment of $40 billion US dollars, and Bloomberg Philanthropies has $50 billion.

These foundations are not only closely linked to the World Health Organization, but also to Big Pharma and Big Finance, as well as the research sector. They combine investment, research funding, political lobbying, policy advising, and of course, public relations.

Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg have been working together for decades. An important stage of their cooperation was the informal gathering of billionaires at Rockefeller University in 2009. The meeting, reported by NBC, was organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bloomberg was already the Mayor of New York at that time.

Johns Hopkins University also involved

Bloomberg joined the “Giving Pledge” campaign initiated by Gates, encouraging his like-minded super-rich friends to invest in projects together. The collaboration between Bloomberg and Gates became concrete with the launch of an international anti-smoking campaign that aimed to change legislation in many countries.

The President of the Rockefeller Foundation is Dr. Rajiv J. Shah. Before taking the helm of the Rockefeller Foundation, he worked at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He was responsible for exploring new funding opportunities for the foundation’s immunization program, aiming to “reshape the global vaccine industry” with it.

Operating within this network as a sort of colossal think tank is Johns Hopkins University. The university’s motto is telling: “When ambition meets opportunity, anything is possible.” Johns Hopkins University houses the “Bloomberg School of Public Health.” Within it is the “Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health.” The total sum of donations from Bloomberg to the university amounts to $3.5 billion, while the Gates Foundation has donated $1.5 billion. Additionally, Johns Hopkins University is part of a network of 25 universities and research institutions that cooperate with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in the “Pfizer’s Center for Therapeutic Innovation” (CTI) network.

One of the network’s focal points is the development of RNA vaccines. During the Covid pandemic, Johns Hopkins University gained significance through the “Coronavirus Resource Center,” which allegedly provided real-time infection data, forming the data-based foundation for justifying many COVID-19 measures.

Big Pharma and Big Finance go hand in hand

Similar to Johns Hopkins University, the Rockefeller Foundation is a member of Pfizer’s “Center for Therapeutic Innovation.” Their cooperation dates back decades. Only a few years ago, light was shed on the darker chapters of this collaboration. In 2019, a U.S. judge allowed a lawsuit against the Rockefeller Foundation and Johns Hopkins University by the victims of a medical experiment.

Both had, in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company, infected around 1,000 people with syphilis in Guatemala in the 1940s without the knowledge of those affected, in order to test the effects of penicillin. 83 people died as a result of this experiment. The history of human experiments by Big Pharma extends into the recent past. Under the guise of a humanitarian aid mission, Pfizer tested a now-banned antibiotic on children in Nigeria in 1996, resulting in the death of eleven children and causing 189 more to suffer physical harm.

Big Pharma is closely connected to Big Finance. Pfizer itself, along with the other major vax makers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, is owned by the three major financial corporations BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. (The same Big Finance firms RFK Jr. singled out as owners of the Military Industrial complex, as Gateway Pundit reported.)

These investments paid off handsomely. During the COVID-19 crisis, Pfizer’s profits more than tripled, from $9 billion in 2020 to $31 billion in 2022 – also thanks to the close cooperation between Pfizer and the EU Commission.

Downplaying His Role, Gates Plays His Part

In the past twenty years, Bill Gates’ personal fortune has more than doubled, from $50 billion to $108 billion. U.S. tax law favors the billionaires’ philanthropic activities. A donation of one billion dollars equals a $390 million tax benefit. Thus, Bill Gates’ allegedly charitable activities are nearly 40% funded by the tax payer.

Another billionaire who has ventured from the back rooms onto the political stage is Michael Bloomberg. His political ambitions culminated in his 2020 presidential candidacy for the Democrats. Bloomberg spent $188 million on his presidential bid. But his attempt to buy the presidency failed miserably, as Americans still remembered Bloomberg’s green regulatory regime he sought to establish as the Mayor of New York. Smoking in parks, restaurants, and bars, as well as large containers for sugary drinks, were all banned. Bloomberg built bicycle lanes while the number of New Yorkers living below the poverty line continued to rise. After his presidential campaign flopped, Bloomberg shifted his ambitions to the international level. Bloomberg is now ” WHO Global Ambassador” for non-communicable diseases.

Bloomberg and WHO President Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus published an op-ed February 3, 2021 on the Bloomberg news channel, titled “Stopping the Next Pandemic Starts Now.” In it, they stated, “The pandemic is at the forefront of attention, and it is essential to use this sense of trauma and urgency to begin building the systems that will prepare us for the next one.”

WHO President Supports the Network

It’s not about if the next pandemic will come, but when. This is also Bill Gates’s line, who dedicated an entire book to the topic, entitled “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.” In it, Gates proposed a kind of global pandemic police force named the GERM Team – “Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization,” which could intervene at any time.

In 2021, the Rockefeller Foundation launched the “Pandemic Prevention Initiative,” investing $150 million and gaining forty partners for it. In the course of this initiative, the “Pandemic Prevention Institute” was established, which cooperates directly with the World Health Organization. In WHO President Ghebreysus, the network has a close ally who was already connected to them before his appointment.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was elected President of the WHO in May 2017, five months after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation became an official partner of the WHO, becoming the second-largest contributor with an annual contribution of $600 million. Tedros had been controversial from the start, as he was a member of the Marxist-Leninist Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which seized power in Ethiopia in 1991. Tedros served the regime as Health Minister from 2005 and as Foreign Minister between 2012 and 2016. As Health Minister, he covered up major cholera epidemics, mainly affecting the Oromo regions, an ethnic minority suppressed by the Revolutionary Democratic Front.

When Tedros was appointed President of the WHO, Ethiopians protested with the slogan “Tedros lied and people died.” Tedros revealed his ties to dictatorial regimes shortly after his inauguration when he attempted to appoint Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador.

Ghebreyesus had connections to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Clinton Foundation during his time as Ethiopian Health Minister. Among the largest donors to the Clinton Foundation were the Gates Foundation and the “Children’s Investment Fund” of hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn, also a Gates Foundation donor.

Both the Gates Foundation and the “Children’s Investment Fund,” are partners of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. This connection is also important for the genesis of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and the planned changes to international health guidelines. Ghebreyesus established the “Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response” (IPPPR) to draft the proposal with its chair, former President of Liberia Ellen J. Sirleaf. She is also closely linked to the network. In 2017, Sirleaf came under fire when her name appeared in the “Paradise Papers,” a list of corrupt politicians who had moved their money abroad through offshore companies.

A year later, Sirleaf founded the Ellen J. Sirleaf Foundation to promote “gender equality.” The foundation’s board includes Jamie Cooper, the ex-wife of hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn and co-founder of the “Children’s Investment Fund Foundation.” In 2020, the Ellen Sirleaf Foundation received a grant of $250,000 from the Rockefeller Foundation.

In the following year, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged a grant of one million dollars for the coming two years. At the end of the year, under her leadership, the IPPPR presented proposals that aligned with those of the major donors to her foundation. It stated, “The Panel believes that the international system needs fundamental transformation to prevent future pandemics.” The goal is to “strengthen legal commitments and norms.” Based on the recommendations of the “independent panel,” the WHO Health Assembly in December 2021 decided to begin negotiations on pandemic preparedness instruments such as a pandemic treaty and changes to global health regulations.

These are the individuals and organizations that have significantly pushed forward the current initiative for the Pandemic Treaty, and changes to global health regulations. It is into their hands that we are placing our fate. They are to be granted the right to decide about our freedom, civil rights, and health.

Unlike during COVID-19, democratic parliaments will no longer decide on pandemic measures and vaccine mandates. Democratically elected governments will not be held accountable. National and international pandemic policies will only be determined by green billionaires and their private foundations, as well as pharmaceutical and financial interests.

To protect fundamental and civil rights and preserve our democracy, it is necessary to prevent the ratification of the Pandemic Treaty and especially the changes to international health regulations – using all legal and parliamentary means.

Beatrix von Storch is the Deputy Chairwoman of the AfD Parliamentary Group.