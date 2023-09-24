Radical Leftist Group Takes Credit After Burger King, Asos, and HelloFresh Pull Ads from Rumble Over Russell Brand Videos

A number of large companies reportedly pulled their ads from Rumble late last week. This was after the free speech platform refused to take down Russell Brand videos.
Comedian Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual abuse and emotional abuse from 2006 to 2013 according to The Times.
The abuse occurred over a decade ago and was just brought to light for some reason. Brand has not been charged with any crimes or found guilty of any crimes.
But the left hates him because he was red-pilled and is effective in destroying their crazy narratives so they want him silenced without a criminal trial.
The far-left The News Movement reported on the large companies pulling their ads off of Rumble.
On Saturday far left radicalis Nandini Jammi and her business partner Claire Atkin took credit for the attack on Rumble’s advertisers.
Jammi is a co-founder of Sleeping Giants. She was with the company until she was fired a few years back. She makes a living by attacking any companies that advertise on conservative platforms.
The Guardian reported:
A number of large companies have pulled their advertisements from the video platform Rumble, where Russell Brand broadcasts his weekly show, in the week since allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian came to light.
The News Movement reported on Friday that Burger King, Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh, the recipe box delivery service, had removed their ads. Brand has 1.4m followers on the platform. YouTube suspended Brand’s ability to earn money on its platform on Tuesday but Rumble has rejected calls to do the same. On Friday, Brand said the moves to block him from receiving advertising revenue for his videos on social media platforms have occurred “in the context of the online safety bill”.
On Thursday, Rumble accused a parliamentary committee of “deeply inappropriate” behaviour after Caroline Dinenage, the Conservative chair of the culture, media and sport committee, wrote a letter to the company’s chief executive, Chris Pavlovski, to express concern that Brand “may be able to profit from his content on the platform”.
In a public statement posted on X, Rumble called the letter “disturbing” and said parliament’s demands were “deeply inappropriate and dangerous”. The platform added that it was devoted to an internet “where no one arbitrarily dictates which ideas can or cannot be heard, or which citizens may or may not be entitled to a platform”.
Rumble added: “Singling out an individual and demanding his ban is even more disturbing given the absence of any connection between the allegations and his content on Rumble.”