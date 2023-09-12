Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Completely Vindicates Roger Stone from Media Lies on January 6

Enrique Tarrio came out this past weekend and blew the whistle on top DOJ officials.
Tarrio alleges Merrick Garland’s prosecutors tried to coerce him into signing a false statement alleging he had contact with President Trump through a chain of “three layers of connections, three levels of separation.”
Many people, especially those in the mainstream media, would assume that one of those “connections” was Roger Stone.
Tarrio confirmed otherwise. “Unequivocally it was NOT Roger Stone,” said Tarrio. “I know that is everybody’s first thought because I take pictures with Mr. Roger Stone and all that, but unequivocally it was not him. It was 100 percent not Roger Stone.”
Listen to his statement about Stone by clicking on the video below from the Gateway Pundit Twitter Space last night:
Tarrio has denied being connected to Roger Stone in regards to January 6th, even though the mainstream media pushes that narrative. This especially pertains to Ari Melber of MSNBC, who seems to have a personal vendetta against Roger Stone. Melber has become almost obsessed with Stone. Melber has unsuccessfully tried to tie Roger Stone to January 6th by tying him to Tarrio “by association”.
Tarrio called from D.C. Jail into a Twitter Space hosted by the Gateway Pundit. Tarrio described a sit-down meeting he was called into with DOJ Lead Prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine, Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough and two FBI Agents. We at the Gateway Pundit are currently identifying the names of the two FBI Agents present at the meeting. Tarrio told us the prosecutors stepped out of the room several times to talk to their “higher-up.”
“There is no more higher-up that Mr. Matthew Graves,” said Tarrio. “On top of that is Mr. Merrick Garland, and as we know on top of that is two other people- which is the Biden and Harris White House. There is no doubt in my mind that they are working together. But yes- I agree with you- we need a smoking gun and we need proof.”
RARE also reported on Enrique Tarrio’s comments on Roger Stone from the Gateway Pundit Twitter Space on Friday night.
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday, September 5th for his role in the events of January 6th, 2021. Just after receiving this harsh sentence, Tarrio joined a “Twitter Space” with the media outlet the Gateway Pundit.
During his time speaking with the Gateway Pundit, Tarrio detailed a deal that federal prosecutors attempted to get him to sign in exchange for a reduced sentencing. The agreement hinged on Tarrio stating that three individuals served as contacts between the Trump Administration, and the Proud Boys.
Members of the mainstream media, most notably Ari Melber on MSNBC, have assured us that Roger Stone was serving as a contact point between Trump and the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers on January 6th. Melber has even resorted to airing selectively edited clips that have been falsified with AI technology in order to frame Stone as encouraging violence on January 6th, 2021.
Of course, Stone never encouraged violence. In fact, in a January 5th, 2021 speech Stone delivered outside of the Supreme Court, he encouraged Trump supporters to not be baited into violence. Stone can be quoted as saying during his Supreme Court speech one day prior to January 6th, “Tomorrow, when the left tries to bait you, let’s be very clear. We renounce violence. They are the violent ones!”
