Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Completely Vindicates Roger Stone from Media Lies on January 6

Enrique Tarrio came out this past weekend and blew the whistle on top DOJ officials.

Tarrio alleges Merrick Garland’s prosecutors tried to coerce him into signing a false statement alleging he had contact with President Trump through a chain of “three layers of connections, three levels of separation.”

Many people, especially those in the mainstream media, would assume that one of those “connections” was Roger Stone.

Tarrio confirmed otherwise. “Unequivocally it was NOT Roger Stone,” said Tarrio. “I know that is everybody’s first thought because I take pictures with Mr. Roger Stone and all that, but unequivocally it was not him. It was 100 percent not Roger Stone.”

Listen to his statement about Stone by clicking on the video below from the Gateway Pundit Twitter Space last night:

Tarrio has denied being connected to Roger Stone in regards to January 6th, even though the mainstream media pushes that narrative. This especially pertains to Ari Melber of MSNBC, who seems to have a personal vendetta against Roger Stone. Melber has become almost obsessed with Stone. Melber has unsuccessfully tried to tie Roger Stone to January 6th by tying him to Tarrio “by association”.

Tarrio called from D.C. Jail into a Twitter Space hosted by the Gateway Pundit. Tarrio described a sit-down meeting he was called into with DOJ Lead Prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine, Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough and two FBI Agents. We at the Gateway Pundit are currently identifying the names of the two FBI Agents present at the meeting. Tarrio told us the prosecutors stepped out of the room several times to talk to their “higher-up.”

“There is no more higher-up that Mr. Matthew Graves,” said Tarrio. “On top of that is Mr. Merrick Garland, and as we know on top of that is two other people- which is the Biden and Harris White House. There is no doubt in my mind that they are working together. But yes- I agree with you- we need a smoking gun and we need proof.”

RARE also reported on Enrique Tarrio’s comments on Roger Stone from the Gateway Pundit Twitter Space on Friday night.