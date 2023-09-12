President Trump Responds to Joe Biden’s Latest Multi-Billion Dollar Payoff to Iranian Regime – Urges Congress to Call Out 25th Amendment and Remove Incompetent Joe from Office

As reported earlier – On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion and 5 Iranian prisoners in the US to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

Biden regime lackey John Hudson reported the news at The Washington Post.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said. As a part of the arrangement, the administration will release five Iranian citizens detained in the United States. Congress was notified of the move on Monday, and it’s likely to come as a relief to U.S. prisoners’ families and supporters, many of whom have waited several years for the return of the detainees. It also is expected to come under harsh criticism from Republicans in Congress opposed to any agreement that allows for the release of frozen Iranian funds, money that is being transferred from South Korea to Qatar and limited for the purchase of humanitarian goods like food or medicine. The deal marks a major breakthrough for the longtime adversaries who remain at loggerheads over a range of issues, including the rapid expansion of Tehran’s nuclear program, its ongoing military support for Russia and Iran’s harsh crackdown on dissent.

The Iranians used Barack Obama’s ransom payment to fund their military. It won’t be any different this time.

This 9-11 Anniversary deal comes after Joe Biden surrendered to the Taliban and gave them over $80 billion in US military equipment as reparations.

President Trump responded to this latest insanity on Truth Social.