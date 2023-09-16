President Trump Releases Statement Following Acquittal of AG Ken Paxton

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump came to the defense of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was facing impeachment proceedings amid allegations of political persecution.

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was easily reelected last November, but now the RINOS establishment is attempting to undo that election with a shameful impeachment of him. Who would replace Paxton, one of the TOUGHEST AND BEST Attorneys General in the country? Could it be a Democrat or, worse yet, a RINO? The voters have decided who they want!” Trump wrote.

The Trump also stated: “Congratulations to the Great People of Texas, and the State Senate, for rejecting POLITICAL PERSECUTION, and respecting the Integrity of our Elections. We should choose our elected officials by VOTING, not by weaponizing government. That is for Banana Republics, and Third World Countries. Now Attorney General Ken Paxton can get back to work. He’s one of the BEST!”

On Saturday, Trump released a statement congratulating the “Great People of Texas” and the State Senate following the acquittal of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been a staunch ally, on all articles of impeachment.

It can be recalled President Trump warned Speaker Dade Phelan and the Texas RINOs that if this unfair process proceeds – “I WILL FIGHT YOU!”

“I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and watched as many other friends, including Ken Paxton, came along with me. Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does. It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!” he wrote.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

In December 2020, Ken Paxton formed a coalition of states to sue battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, for their unconstitutional changes to the 2020 election laws. The US Supreme Court threw out the case despite its obvious merit later that month. Paxton later told The Gateway Pundit that he still believes the Supreme Court had a constitutional obligation to hear the case which they ignored.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws.

Democrats wanted to open the elections to mail-in ballots and ID-free voting and sued Texas to institute these unconstitutional practices in Texas elections. AG Paxton and his staff won every single one of these cases and prevented Democrats from stealing Texas like they were able to do in Georgia and Arizona. Ken has been fighting for free and fair elections in Texas and understands what a huge issue this is in our country today.

Ken Paxton also announced that his office would launch an investigation against three major pharmaceutical companies: Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J for deceptive practices, alleging that they had misrepresented the safety and efficacy of their vaccines.

Also, Ken Paxton and the American people scored a huge victory regarding censorship and banning of individuals based on their viewpoint.