President Trump Greets Supporters at Carvel Ice Cream Store in Los Angeles, Comments on Feinstein, Milley and Newsom (Video)

After speaking to the California Republican convention Anaheim Friday afternoon, President Trump stopped by the Carvel ice cream store on Santa Monica Boulevard in Westwood, Los Angeles where he greeted a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters. Trump spoke with supporters and signed MAGA hats and memorabilia. The store presented Trump with special campaign logo ice cream cakes. Trump then headed to a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. (The Carvel had been looted last New Years weekend.)

During the stop Trump answered several questions from reporters. Trump commented on the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), saying, “Nice woman. — Knew her fairly well. — Wish her family the best,” according to reporter Kyle Mazza. Trump also commented on retiring General Mark Milley and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA)

This particular Trump stop at a fast food joint was more organized than others this past summer, with bike rack fencing for crowd control and the Carvel store sign inside reading “California is Trump Country.”

Videos were posted by members of Trump’s campaign of Trump entering and leaving:

RSBN posted clips of Trump speaking to reporters:

Reporter Kyle Mazza posted some of Trump’s comments to reporters:

“Former US President Donald J. Trump to reporter at a Carvel ice cream shop in California on the late-Senator Dianne Feinstein: “Nice woman. — Knew her fairly well. — Wish her family the best.””…”on General Mark Milley: “Lazy guy. — Disgrace. General Mark Milley is treasonous.”…”on the potential government shutdown: “Democrats are going to have to make concessions. — Republicans are going to have to get tough. — We have to close up the border.””

Photos of the ice cream cake and Trump signing memorabilia posted by Daily Mail reporter Katelyn Caralle who also posted video of Trump commenting on possibly facing off against California Governor Gavin Newsom instead of Biden next year, “I’d love it (crowd cheered). I mean, what could be better than Biden? But I’d love Newsom — if that works out. I don’t think it’s going to, I think Biden’s trying to limp along and try and get there. But, uh, it could be Newsom, could be one of three or four other people…”:

KTTV-TV reporter Maria Tellez posted video from inside the crowd outside the Carvel store:

Video report by KTTV: