“Poor Karen”- Woke Singer Maren Morris Gets Torched After She Reveals the Ridiculous Reason She’s Ditching Country Music

by

Woke singer Maren Morris gave an interview Friday to Los Angeles Times revealing the ridiculous reason why she decided to ditch country music for pop. Unsurprisingly, social media absolutely torched her in response.

The 33-year-old Morris told the LA Times she got sick and tired of what she saw as country music industry’s unwillingness to deal with racism and misogyny. She also claimed the genre is too slow to open its doors to more females, gay people, and nonwhites.

Guess who she blames for all this? President Trump and “bigoted” country music fans.

After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock.

Morris went on to whine that people were supposedly streaming politically incorrect country songs like Jason Aldean’s “Try that in a Small Town” purely to “own the libs.”

People are streaming these songs out of spite. It’s not out of true joy or love of the music. It’s to own the libs. And that’s so not what music is intended for. Music is supposed to be the voice of the oppressed — the actual oppressed. And now it’s being used as this really toxic weapon in culture wars.

As previously reported by the Gateway Pundit, Morris also mocked Aldean and “Try that in a Small Town” in two music videos she released early last week.

Both “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out Of Here” videos showed Morris as she walks through a small miniature town.

Conservatives showed no mercy to Morris for leaving country music along with her cheap shots at Trump and the genre’s fanbase.

MAGA country star John Rich, though, probably summed it up best with this pithy two-word response.

Poor Karen

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.