“Poor Karen”- Woke Singer Maren Morris Gets Torched After She Reveals the Ridiculous Reason She’s Ditching Country Music

Woke singer Maren Morris gave an interview Friday to Los Angeles Times revealing the ridiculous reason why she decided to ditch country music for pop. Unsurprisingly, social media absolutely torched her in response.

The 33-year-old Morris told the LA Times she got sick and tired of what she saw as country music industry’s unwillingness to deal with racism and misogyny. She also claimed the genre is too slow to open its doors to more females, gay people, and nonwhites.

Guess who she blames for all this? President Trump and “bigoted” country music fans.

After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock.

Morris went on to whine that people were supposedly streaming politically incorrect country songs like Jason Aldean’s “Try that in a Small Town” purely to “own the libs.”

People are streaming these songs out of spite. It’s not out of true joy or love of the music. It’s to own the libs. And that’s so not what music is intended for. Music is supposed to be the voice of the oppressed — the actual oppressed. And now it’s being used as this really toxic weapon in culture wars.

As previously reported by the Gateway Pundit, Morris also mocked Aldean and “Try that in a Small Town” in two music videos she released early last week.

Both “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out Of Here” videos showed Morris as she walks through a small miniature town.

Conservatives showed no mercy to Morris for leaving country music along with her cheap shots at Trump and the genre’s fanbase.

So @MarenMorris says she’s leaving country music… But in reality, country music left her. Bye, Felicia! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 16, 2023

Just for the record Karen @MarenMorris was the drama in the country music community.. she will not be missed! She didn’t belong in country music.. we support country queens not drama queens! Bye!!!! — Country Girl (@saraweiand881) September 15, 2023

JUST IN: President Trump to be indicted over D class country music wannabe artist who says she’s leaving the industry because of Trump. Everything is Donald Trump’s fault. It’s Donald Trump’s fault that Maren Morris’s voice sounds like auto-tune dog shit. https://t.co/5ocJRa7IdC — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 17, 2023

Open letter to Maren Morris.

I have no idea who you are. So I can say I will not miss your bloviating, ignorant, failure as a country singer, woke self. You may now go cry and whine to someone who cares. From All Country Music Patriots. — TheyCallMeDoc (@TheyCallMeDoc1) September 18, 2023

This is funny🤪🤣😂 Maren Morris is quitting country music because she furious that Trump supporters music is higher on the charts than hers. A very big snowflake. https://t.co/L3JSQwgRHs — Amanda Stafford (@RosannaM1970) September 18, 2023

Maybe when Maren decided to side with drag queens over parents protecting the sexualization of their children and taunting TN officers to arrest her because she had her toddler in the dressing room with drag queens like some form of rebellion instead of actually reading the TN… — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) September 15, 2023

MAGA country star John Rich, though, probably summed it up best with this pithy two-word response.