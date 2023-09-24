Pollster Rasmussen Says “Election Fraud Renders Scientific Election Forecasting Worthless” – Will Start Sharing Evidence

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Prominent pollster Rasmussen announced recently that it cannot produce accurate polls on elections because of the massive amounts of voter fraud occurring in this country.

Rasmussen will now provide evidence for why they cannot produce their results.

“Election fraud renders scientific election forecasting worthless. So we will continue to cover all official investigations into it. The question is, why don’t others? And, yes, Arizona and Georgia are mostly Republican controlled,” Rasmussen reported.

Rasmussen then shared an example of election fraud from the 2020 Election.

Over 830,000 ballot impressions were illegally destroyed after the 2020 Election. No one has been held accountable for this crime.

Another 150,000 ballots were identified during the recounts in Fulton County, Georgia that were supposedly mail-in ballots, but they had never been reviewed. These ballots were identical and were not folded and yet we were told they were mail-in ballots.

VoterGA sued the county to be able to review these ballots. The lower court said they didn’t have standing after leading them on in a 9-month trial. The Georgia Appellate Court agreed some months later, and then finally, last Christmas, the Georgia Supreme Court said VoterGA had standing and could, therefore, review the ballots.

This ruling was passed down to the Appellate Court, which has sat on it, still not allowing VoterGA to review these ballots.

God only knows if these ballots have not been tampered with during this time.

How could any pollster produce polling out of this corrupt mess?