“The Political Repression is Immoral – It’s Un-American, and It’s Very Dangerous” – President Trump Announces He Will Appoint Task Force to Review Joe Biden’s Numerous “Political Prisoners” (VIDEO)

On Friday evening President Donald Trump spoke at the Family Research Council‘s Pray Vote Stand summit in Washington, D.C.

Several Republican presidential candidates spoke at the event that day.

During his speech President Trump announced that he was going to appoint a task force to review Joe Biden’s political prisoners from January 6, 2021 protests in Washington DC.

The crowd gave the president a huge applause following this announcement.

Newsmax carried the speech live.

President Trump: “These Marxists and Stalinists in the administration got a Washington D. C. Jury to convict five pro-Life activists who are now facing up to eleven years in prison for simple acts of protest. You read all about it. You hear all about it, and you talk all about it, under Biden, others are being sentenced to 10-15 and even 20 years in prison for retribution for their political beliefs. While Antifa and other groups burned down cities like Portland, like Minneapolis, they went into Seattle. What they did in Seattle was they basically took over a big percentage of the city. They kill people. They loot, they plunder, and they go free. The political repression is immoral, and it’s very, very un-American and it’s very dangerous for them to be playing that game. To reverse these cruel travesties of justice tonight, I’m announcing that the moment I win the election, I will appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who’s been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration or Commutations. (Applause) On day one, I want to sign up. On day one, I want to see what’s going on. It’s a horrible thing that’s happening.

Donald Trump MUST WIN in 2024 to save this country from evil.

