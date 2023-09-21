“Pay Attention!” – Rep. Troy Nehls Forces AG Garland to Watch ‘Son of a B*tch’ Video of Joe Biden Bragging About Threatening Ukraine to Fire Viktor Shokin (VIDEO)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) RIPPED US Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to “examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.”

Garland is the most corrupt Attorney General in US history ripping apart our God-given constitutional rights one day at a time.

Rep. Nehls let Garland have it and forced him to watch the video of Joe Biden bragging about threatening Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general who was investigating Burisma and Hunter Biden.

Recall, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma and its CEO Mykola Zlochevsky for corruption and several homes and vehicles belonging to the oligarch were seized.



Viktor Shokin

A month later Viktor Shokin was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin.

“I looked at him and I said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer told Congress that Burisma execs, including Hunter Biden, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, convened a meeting and ‘called DC’ to get Viktor Shokin fired.

A few days later Joe Biden forced Ukrainian officials to fire Viktor Shokin, or else!

Rep. Nehls played the video of Joe Biden publicly bragging about threatening Ukraine if they didn’t fire Viktor Shokin.

“Play the clip!” Nehls shouted before Merrick Garland had a chance to dispute the quid pro quo.

“Pay attention, sir!” Nehls shouted at Garland as he played the ‘quid pro quo’ video of Joe Biden.

“Mr. Attorney General, what you just saw was Joe Biden, in his arrogance and his role as the Vice President…saying if you don’t fire Shokin, the United States is not giving the $1 billion loan. Why would Joe Biden say that?” Nehls said. “Was it policy? Was it our policy at the time? Yes, or no?”

“It wasn’t!” Nehls shouted before Merrick Garland was even able to answer.

Rep. Nadler tried to interrupt Nehls but Nehls wasn’t having it: “Pipe down!”

Nehls continued, “Joe Biden threatened the Ukrainian President and Prime Minister – to fire Shokin – if that is not quid pro quo, sir, what is? – It’s bribery, and it’s impeachable. Are you gonna do something about it?”

Before Merrick Garland was able to answer, Nehls interrupted him again, “I bet not, which is why you, sir, also need to be impeached!”

WATCH: