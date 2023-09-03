Parents Outraged After Teachers Union Tells Educators to Destroy Evidence of Student Surveys Regarding Gender Identity

Parents are outraged after a teachers union in Jefferson County, Colorado told teachers to destroy evidence of student surveys on gender identity.

The teachers union told educators to use pencil and paper instead of a digital survey so there would not be any trace of it after it was disposed of. They encouraged them to take notes on the answers they gave and not hold onto the surveys.

CBS Colorado Reported:

Some parents in Jefferson County say teachers are breaking state and federal laws and their union is helping them get away with it. At issue are student surveys about gender identity. While the school district says it’s unclear whether surveys about students’ preferred pronouns are illegal, there are several lawsuits regarding the issue. So, administrators told teachers – just don’t go there. The teachers union told them something else. An email from Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) to teachers says, “if you do a questionnaire, please make it a paper and pencil activity – any digital records are more permanent and may be requested under federal law.” The union also encouraged teachers to “make your notations about students and not hold on to the documents.”

Considering the intent of what the union told them, it’s evident that they are trying to hide information from the parents of these children. Personal information of that nature cannot be required from the school. In addition to that, they did not give time for parents to opt out. This was all around deception and highly unethical behavior on the part of the union and the educators who participated.

CBS Colorado: “Parents say teachers are breaking State and Federal laws and their union is helping them get away with it.” “What is the school district saying about this? That it warned teachers not to do these surveys.”

Even with the counsel of the school district, the union told them otherwise.

