Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Laugh After Joe Biden Gives Bizarre Answer to Reporter Who Asked About Striking Auto Workers in Detroit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday gave a bizarre answer to a reporter asking about his upcoming trip to Detroit to speak to union auto workers on the picket line.

Biden on Monday hosted a meeting with Pacific Islands Forum leaders for the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit in the East Room. He announced new diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands and Niue to ‘counter China’s influence in the region.’

He was a mumbling disaster as he delivered remarks. Biden is completely shot.

After his remarks, Biden participated in a ‘family photo’ with the Pacific Islands Forum leaders. Biden looked like a doddering old man as he looked around confused.

Reporters hurled questions at Joe Biden during the photo op. One reporter asked Joe Biden if he had a message to striking auto workers in Detroit.

“Stay under the speed limit,” Biden said.

Pacific Islands leaders laughed at Joe Biden.

WATCH – Confused Biden's message to striking auto-workers "Uh…. stay under the speed limit."

pic.twitter.com/TfPKaV9TeD — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 25, 2023

Last week Joe Biden reluctantly announced he is traveling to Michigan on Tuesday to speak to the autoworkers on the picket line.

Biden only decided to visit the striking autoworkers after Trump announced he would be speaking to a crowd of more than 500 current and former union members.

Trump outfoxed Joe Biden on the auto union strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

The autoworkers are not happy with Joe Biden.

Autoworkers lashed out at “pro-union” Joe Biden on the eve of a historic United Auto Workers union strike a couple of weeks ago.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday if Joe Biden supports the striking UAW’s demands of a 40% pay increase and 32-hour work week.

KJP refused to answer the question. Joe Biden doesn’t actually care about the striking autoworkers. His visit on Tuesday is a purely political fly-by photo-op.