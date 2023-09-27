OUTRAGEOUS! 95-Year-Old Veteran Becomes Homeless After NYC Nursing Home Room Given to Illegal Alien (VIDEO)

A 95-year-old veteran became homeless after his nursing home room was given to an illegal alien.

Frank Tammaro, a Korean War veteran, was told to leave his nursing home room at Island Shores Senior Residence to make room for an illegal alien.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it, it was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro said.

“Then one day there was a notice on the board. I think that gave us a month and a half to find out where we were going to go,” he said. “I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb because I’m not that fast.”

“If it wasn’t for my daughter, they would’ve been on the curb. That was it. I said, ‘No, no, no, no, you’re not moving me,’ and they said, ‘Yes, yes, yes we are.’ Everything was done behind closed doors – we didn’t have a chance to actually make any attempt to stop them because there wasn’t enough time.”

WATCH:

95-Year-Old Veteran Becomes HOMELESS After Nursing Home Room Given To Criminal Illegal Aliens By Biden Democrats Meet Frank Tammaro of New York. Frank is a decorated Korean War veteran. Frank signed up to serve his country in 1950. He fought honorably. How have Biden… pic.twitter.com/OtwQ7eg7gG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2023

Excerpt from Fox News: