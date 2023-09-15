OUCH! Today News Africa Reporter Simon Ateba Asks Karine Jean-Pierre if Her Breakup is Affecting Her Job (VIDEO)

OUCH!

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba zinged White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as she left the press briefing room on Friday.

Recall, that on her first day on the job, Karine Jean-Pierre wanted the reporters in the briefing room to know how special she is because she is a black lesbian.

“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position, I would not be here today if not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.” the 49-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants said last year.

Karine Jean-Pierre earlier this month separated from Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of 10 years.

KJP is now a single mother to her 9-year-old daughter Soleil.

Simon Ateba asked KJP if her break-up is affecting her job as she walked away.

.@simonateba to WH press sec: “Is your breakup affecting your job?” pic.twitter.com/O9DdqWgyGB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 15, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre and Simon Ateba don’t get along very well. KJP doesn’t like it when Simon Ateba asks tough questions.

In May of 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported on the new rules for White House press passes that resulted in the purge of more than 442 reporters.

Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa, Simon Ateba, shared the letter he received threatening to pull his press pass, with details of the new rules.

Last month, Ateba initiated a federal lawsuit, “Ateba v Jean-Pierre,” against White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the Secret Service.

The lawsuit, filed by the Center for American Liberty, alleges Ateba’s press badge was unjustly revoked after he caused disruptions during press briefings, violating Ateba’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.