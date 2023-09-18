Ohio Murder Suspect Breaks Into Georgia Home, Shot By Man Defending His Family

An Ohio man, who was wanted for the murder of a 77-year-old woman, was shot on Thursday by a man defending his family during a home invasion in Fayette, Georgia. Michael James Brooks II, 28 years old, was hospitalized on Friday after sustaining two gunshot wounds. When he is released, he will be charged with burglary, theft, and home invasion in Georgia. Then he will face murder charges in Ohio according to police.

Fox News Reported:

An Ohio man wanted for the murder of a 77-year-old woman was shot by a man defending his family during a home invasion on Thursday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Michael James Brooks II, of Columbus, Ohio, was hospitalized Friday for injuries sustained during the home invasion. When he is released from medical care, he will face charges for burglary, home invasion and theft by receiving in Georgia and murder charges in Ohio, police said. Investigators said Brooks has an extensive criminal history. He is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Emily Foster, which occurred on September 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, and also for the carjacking of a red Ford F-150 truck in Kettering, Ohio, which was later found outside the burglarized home in Georgia. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to a burglary call at the home just before 2 a.m. on Thursday. A security alarm at the home also alerted police to a potential intruder.

Fox 5 reporter had said the homeowner had called 911 and the alarm company was also alerted. The man had found the intruder in his basement and shot him once. After that, the homeowner waited at the top of the stairs. According to Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb, the intruder Brooks told the homeowner, “you are gonna have to kill me.” He then fired a second time in self defense.

The following video is a news report from Fox 5 Atlanta:

The homeowner was fortunate to have a firearm to defend himself. The intruder had an extensive criminal history, including the September 9th murder of Emily Foster, the 77 year old woman from Columbus, Ohio. He was also wanted for carjacking a truck in Kettering, Ohio, along now with a home invasion in Georgia.