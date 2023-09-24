Nic Kerdiles, Former Anaheim Ducks Forward, Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Nic Kerdiles, a former forward for the Anaheim Ducks, died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday morning. He was 29 years old.

Nic was a native of Irvine, California and the first player from Orange County to play for the team in 2017. The accident happened around 3:30 am when Nic had run a stop sign on his motorcycle and hit a BMW. The incident happened in a residential area. He was transported to a nearby hospital and passed away.

CBS Los Angeles:

Kerdiles was selected with the 36th overall selection in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Ducks.

We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LMcJ47cKkt — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 23, 2023

According to the New York Post, Kerdiles was once engaged to reality star Savannah Chrisley.