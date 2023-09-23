New York Post Sends Reporter to Restaurants Dressed Like Sen. John Fetterman- He is Refused Entry

The Gateway Pundit reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ditched the Senate dress code in order to accommodate man-child Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) who dresses like a homeless drug addict.

The dress code of coats and ties for men and business attire for women still applies to staff in the chamber.

On Wednesday, Fetterman arrived at the Senate looking like a slob in a short-sleeve shirt and shorts.

While Fetterman has managed to receive special accommodations to disrespect the halls of power, The New York Post’s experiment of dressing like Fetterman and to try to gain entry to some of New York City’s finest restaurants shows that at least some standards still exist.

The Post sent reporter Jon Levine to area restaurants dressed in Fetterman’s trademark hoodie, sloppy gym shorts and sneakers. Levine quickly learned that the disrespectful attire gained him scorn and mockery, but not admission.

The New York Post reports:

“He would not be permitted here,” sniffed a maître d at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu runs $275. ***** “We have turned away guests for being improperly dressed regardless of their occupation,” she continued. At famed Le Bernardin, a suited maître d named Julien served up an amuse bouche of stink-eye when The Post arrived. “No athletic wear,” he said flatly, staring The Post down and denying even a nibble of chef Eric Ripert’s $480 dinner and wine pre-fixe menu.

NEW from me I went to New York City’s nicest restaurants dressed as John Fetterman — It didn’t go well!https://t.co/N1U7i36qLe — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 23, 2023