New Report Suggests Disney CEO Iger Wants to “Quiet the Noise” Surrounding Culture War “Not Healthy for the Company’s Business”

A new report claims that Bob Iger, CEO of the woke Walt Disney Company, does not see the culture war issues that have increasingly been consuming the country as healthy for the company’s business, and their bottom line, and he wants to “quiet the noise.”

Bounding Into Comics reports that Laura Martin, a Needham financial analyst who attended a recent investor event at Walt Disney World, provided their outlet with a report in which she explains that Iger “believes ‘content should be entertaining, not issues-focused.'” She continues that “Iger’s ‘key goal’ is to ‘Quiet the Noise’ because culture wars are not healthy for [Disney’s] business.”

Disney has suffered a 56 percent market cap free fall with losses nearing $200 billion. The woke agenda isn’t paying the bills.

Reuters reports Iger said during the meeting, “Our primary mission needs to be to entertain … and to have a positive impact on the world. I’m very serious about that. It should not be agenda-driven.”

In July, Igor spoke with CNBC’s David Faber, “The other issues that you referenced, the last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars. You know, we’ve operated for almost 100 years as a company making product that we actually are proud of in terms of its impact on the world. I joke every once in a while we’re there to manufacture fun—”

“I don’t really want to engage in the specifics except to say that it’s it’s not our goal to be involved in a culture war. Our goal is to continue to tell wonderful stories and have a positive, positive impact on the world. You know, we are a preeminent entertainer in the world. And we’re proud of our track record there. The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children quite frankly is preposterous and inaccurate.”

Yet for all his talk, Iger has a lot of work to do to take the woke out of Disney. There are a myriad of examples of Disney continuing to jump into the culture war with both feet.

The theme park made headlines in May over a mustached man in a dress greeting little girls at a boutique where they can get a princess makeover.

The high-priced shop takes children through getting princess-ready complete with “magic mirrors” and a salon where they can get their hair and makeup done after selecting the perfect princess dress to wear as they visit the theme park.

Makeovers at the boutique are limited to children ages 3 to 12.

In previous years, little girls and their parents would be met at the door by one of the “fairy godmothers in training,” usually a young woman who would help them decide on their perfect princess makeover.

Now, they appear to be being met by drag queens.

Disney’s animated shows, like “Proud Family” push agendas that teach our children to be angry young communists, who hate themselves and hate their own country.

In August, Bounding into Comics dropped an explosive report revealing that a whistleblower came forward to describe how Disney is “systemically persecuting” conservatives.

Moreover, the woke company has mandated that employees keep Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) diaries which determine whether employees would receive promotions, raises, or even keep their job.

The woke agenda is so deeply entrenched in all aspects of the company that the anonymous whistleblower supplied documents to YouTuber WDW Pro who broke the following news to his audience:

It is now our understanding that at Disney since the summer of 2020 many employees of the company have been required to maintain their various virtuous actions within diversity, equity, and inclusion. And that diary of their 'good deeds' was part of maintaining their job security, but not only that, but in fact it was also tied to their job compensation if you can believe it. We're talking about bonuses that you might not receive if you went afoul of Latondra Newton, the prior Chief Diversity Officer of Disney if you went afoul of her belief systems.

Bob Iger has a lot of work to do.