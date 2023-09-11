New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Scolds Far-Left Rep. Ted Lieu, Doubles Down on Her Unconstitutional Gun Grab

Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.

“The action plan includes a suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired,” according to the press release.

The public health order also directs:

The Regulation and Licensing Division to conduct monthly inspections of licensed firearm dealers to ensure compliance with all sales and storage laws.

The Department of Health, along with the Environment Department, to begin wastewater testing for illegal substances such as fentanyl at schools.

The Department of Health to compile and issue a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico, which shall include (if available): demographic data of gunshot victims, including age, gender, race, and ethnicity; data on gunshot victim’s healthcare outcomes; the brand and caliber of the firearm used; the general circumstances leading to the injury; the impact of gunshot victims on New Mexico’s healthcare system; and any other pertinent information.

A prohibition on firearms on state property, including state buildings and schools. This also includes other places of education where children gather, such as parks.

The State Police to add officers in Albuquerque with funding for overtime provided.

The Children, Youth and Families Department to immediately suspend the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and evaluate juvenile probation protocols.

“No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” Grisham said in a chilling statement during a news conference.

Even worse, Grisham admitted she is openly violating the US Constitution: “There will be a legal challenge and I can’t tell you that we win it,” she said.

Grisham’s declaration and gun grabbing was so extreme and unlawful that far-left Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu called her out. Gun-grabbing mongrel David Hogg also blasted Grisham.

Ted Lieu is a Democrat from California of all places and Grisham’s assault on the Second Amendment was even too far for him.

“I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.” Ted Lieu said.

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.

On Sunday Grisham scolded Ted Lieu and doubled down on her lawlessness.

“Hey Ted, conceal and open carry are state laws that I have jurisdiction over. If you’re really interested in helping curb gun violence, I’d welcome you to join our next police academy class,” Grisham said on X.

Hey Ted, conceal and open carry are state laws that I have jurisdiction over. If you're really interested in helping curb gun violence, I'd welcome you to join our next police academy class.

On Saturday, State Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block called for the impeachment of Governor Grisham.

“This emergency order violates the Governor’s oath to protect and defend the rights of New Mexicans and is illegal in nature. The legislature has a duty to intervene when the government is overstepping its boundaries, and Governor Grisham’s order and comments disqualify her from continuing her tenure as Governor,” the Reps wrote in a press release.