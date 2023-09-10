New Mexico Governor’s Unconstitutional Gun Grab So Over the Top That Far Left Rep. Ted Lieu and Gun-Grabber David Hogg Are Calling Her Out

by

Did you ever in a million years think you would see the day when Rep. Ted Lieu of California would call out a fellow Democrat for going too far on gun control?

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is already facing calls for her impeachment over her outrageous and illegal plans, but even more shocking is that she is getting called out by people of the left like Lieu.

If you’re a Democrat and Ted Lieu says you’ve gone too far, you know you’ve messed up.

Lieu tweeted:

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.

Take a look at this:

Nick Arama of RedState commented:

Hell may just be freezing because I’m about to say those words I never thought I would: Ted Lieu is right. It’s that simple, and it’s more than a little disturbing that Lujan Grisham, as well as some of the people around her, can’t put out that simple statement.

And there’s more. Gun grabbing teen David Hogg also called her out. Look at this:

They know they went too far.

Michelle Lujan Grisham is in a world of trouble. If these far left people don’t have her back on this, no one will.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.