New Mexico Governor’s Unconstitutional Gun Grab So Over the Top That Far Left Rep. Ted Lieu and Gun-Grabber David Hogg Are Calling Her Out

Did you ever in a million years think you would see the day when Rep. Ted Lieu of California would call out a fellow Democrat for going too far on gun control?

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is already facing calls for her impeachment over her outrageous and illegal plans, but even more shocking is that she is getting called out by people of the left like Lieu.

If you’re a Democrat and Ted Lieu says you’ve gone too far, you know you’ve messed up.

Lieu tweeted:

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.

Take a look at this:

Nick Arama of RedState commented:

Hell may just be freezing because I’m about to say those words I never thought I would: Ted Lieu is right. It’s that simple, and it’s more than a little disturbing that Lujan Grisham, as well as some of the people around her, can’t put out that simple statement.

And there’s more. Gun grabbing teen David Hogg also called her out. Look at this:

They know they went too far.

Michelle Lujan Grisham is in a world of trouble. If these far left people don’t have her back on this, no one will.