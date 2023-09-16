New Mexico Governor Grisham REFUSES to Comply with Court’s Restraining Order, ‘Narrows’ Her Unconstitutional Gun Grab

Grisham just won’t back down.

Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham last Friday declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.

“The action plan includes a suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired,” according to the press release.

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s gun ban.

U.S. District Court Judge David Urias, a Biden appointee, issued a temporary restraining order against Grisham’s gun grab until the next hearing in early October.

Judge Urias said Grisham violated the rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.

On Friday, Governor Grisham ‘amended’ her unconstitutional order. She is not complying with the Court’s restraining order.

“New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday narrowed an order that broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in and around Albuquerque to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather.” AP reported.

Grisham said her executive order “is amended to be focused now (on) no open or concealed carry in public parks or playgrounds, where we know we’ve got high risk of kids and families.”

BREAKING: New Mexico Governor says she is amending her executive order to allow open and concealed carry (except in public parks and playgrounds) due to the "debate in court" — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 15, 2023

Nobody is backing Grisham’s gun grab. CNN, fellow Democrats and even gun-grabbing mongrel David Hogg have all rebuked her order suspending gun rights in Albuquerque.

Everyone is turning against Grisham – including her own Attorney General – a fellow Democrat!

Several lawsuits have been filed against Grisham challenging her unconstitutional executive order.

New Mexico’s Democrat Attorney General Raul Torrez on Tuesday informed Grisham he will not be defending her.



New Mexico AG Raul Torrez

“I am writing to inform you that my office will not defend your administration in the above referenced cases challenging the Public Health Emergency Order Imposing Temporary Firearm Restrictions, Drug Monitoring and Other Public Safety Measures (the Emergency Order) issued by the Secretary of Health on September 8, 2023,” Raul Torrez wrote in a 4-page letter.

“Though I recognize my statutory obligation as New Mexico’s chief legal officer to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity, my duty to uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen takes precedence. Simply put, I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety but, more importantly, I do not believe it passes constitutional muster,” Torrez added.

Torrez scolded Grisham for taking unilateral action to suspend gun rights.

“However, I encourage you to engage in a more thoughtful and deliberative process with members of the New Mexico Legislature rather than taking unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens while having little if any discernible impact on the underlying dynamics driving gun violence in our community,” Torrez wrote.

Last Saturday, State Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block called for the impeachment of Governor Grisham.

“This emergency order violates the Governor’s oath to protect and defend the rights of New Mexicans and is illegal in nature. The legislature has a duty to intervene when the government is overstepping its boundaries, and Governor Grisham’s order and comments disqualify her from continuing her tenure as Governor,” the Reps wrote in a press release.

“I’m calling on counsel to begin the impeachment process against Governor Grisham,” Rep. Lord said. “This is an abhorrent attempt at imposing a radical, progressive agenda on an unwilling populous. Rather than addressing crime at its core, Governor Grisham is restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.”