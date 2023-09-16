NEVER FORGET: These Two Texas RINOs Sen. Kelly Hancock and Sen. Robert Nichols Voted with Democrats to Impeach Ken Paxton w/out Evidence – MAKE SURE THESE BACKSTABBERS ARE PRIMARIED OUT OF OFFICE!

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON WAS CLEARED ON ALL ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT ON SATURDAY!

Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment.

But not every Republican stood with Paxton and Texas voters.

Here are two RINO dogs to primary out of office in 2024.



Senator Robert Nichols from Texas District 3 was first elected into the Texas Senate in 2006. Nichols represents 19 counties including the greater part of East Texas and Montgomery County.

Senator Kelly Hancock was first elected into the Texas Senate in 2012. Hancock represents District 9 in Tarrant County which includes Ft. Worth.

Sen. Kelly Hancock and Sen. Robert Nichols voted Saturday on Articles 1,2,3,6,7,10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

Kelly Hancock voted for Article 5.

Robert Nichols voted for Article 8.

Nichols and Hancock stood with Democrats to remove Ken Paxton without ANY EVIDENCE!

Roll Call via KXAN.



