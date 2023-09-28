Neil Cavuto Shills For Biden, Trashes Republican Impeachment Hearing, Says Witnesses Did Not Provide Any Proof For Impeachment (VIDEO)

Fox News host Neil Cavuto trashed the Republican impeachment hearing and said the three witnesses did not provide any proof for impeachment.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first hearing on the impeachment of Joe Biden on Thursday.

The following three witnesses testified today:

Bruce Dubinsky, Founder, Dubinsky Consulting (forensic accountant)

Eileen O’Connor, Former Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice Tax Division

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, George Washington University Law School

Impeachment witness Jonathan Turley said, “The House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden,” as he laid out the allegations against Biden.

WATCH:

"The House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden." Attorney @JonathanTurley lays out the allegations against President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/iuLs98CQiK — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 28, 2023

Impeachment witness Bruce Dubinsky broke down how fraudsters use codenames to conduct illegal activity.

Codenames like Joe Biden’s pseudonym, “The Big Guy” are often used in financial crimes.

“Typically, you’ll see codenames used and money is being paid to someone under that codename. That’s how these processes work,” Dubinsky said.

WATCH:

Codenames like “THE BIG GUY” are often used in financial crimes. “Typically, you’ll see codenames used and money is being paid to someone under that codename. That’s how these processes work.” Witness Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant, breaks down how fraudsters… pic.twitter.com/Jnw8bxiK8g — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 28, 2023

The Democrat-media complex is fixated on what the impeachment witnesses provided during the hearing while ignoring the bombshell evidence of Joe Biden’s massive global influence-peddling operation provided by Republican lawmakers.

Congressman Byron Donalds released another incriminating WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Jim Biden (Joe Biden’s slimy brother).

“Anyway, we can talk later but you’ve been drawn into something for the purpose of protecting Dad – and I know any of the BS money is mine ultimately,” Hunter said in a WhatsApp message to Jim Biden on March 21, 2018.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto wasn’t impressed with the mountain of evidence and shilled for Joe Biden.

“None of the witnesses provided any proof for impeachment,” Cavuto said.

Cavuto also absurdly claimed after months of investigating, Republican lawmakers have “failed to provide anything resembling concrete evidence.”

Because bank statements, eyewitness testimony, trusted informants, audio recordings, emails and text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell isn’t enough evidence.

WATCH:

Cavuto not impressed with the Biden impeachment inquiry: “None of the witnesses provided any proof for impeachment.” pic.twitter.com/QfSm4GiABn — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 28, 2023

It is important to note that Thursday’s hearing is just the beginning of the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Lawmakers are still using their subpoena power to gather evidence.

Neil Cavuto’s opinion doesn’t matter because the man with real power, James Comer, believes there is plenty of evidence of Biden corruption and announced he is issusing subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s bank records.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer said the all the witnesses identified the evidence the Committee uncovered as deserving further inquiry.

“I would like to thank the witnesses for their testimony today. It confirms the evidence compiled by this Committee justifies the investigation of Joe Biden’s role in his family international business schemes and justifies the next step of this investigation,” Comer said.

“Therefore today, I will subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies,” he added.

WATCH: