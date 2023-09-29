NBC Is HORRIFIED that Potential Government Shutdown May Disrupt Billions of US Dollars Being Sent Off to Ukraine

This is not a joke.
NBC News is horrified that a US government shutdown may disrupt the pipeline of greenbacks being sent off to Ukraine 5,000 miles away never to be heard from again.

Via MSNBC News.

Ukraine once again finds itself center stage in the drama of American politics.

The looming federal shutdown is being felt in Kyiv, some 5,000 miles east of Washington, as a potential disruption of crucial American aid and argument over whether to support Ukraine at all has heightened concerns ahead of next year’s U.S. presidential election.

For Ukraine, a U.S. government shutdown “would be an unpleasant development, to say the least,” said Oleksandr Kraiev, a United States foreign policy expert at the Ukrainian think tank Prism who provides consultancy for the government in Kyiv. While the impasse might not present an immediate catastrophe for the Ukrainian military in its war with Russia, this “budgetary skirmish” could be a small dose of what’s to come.

“We’re having some kind of renaissance right now,” Kraiev said. “It’s not just the hard-line Republicans, but also the progressive Democrats who are getting more and more against foreign involvement.”

Meanwhile, 10,000 illegals a day are crossing over into the open US southern border.

We are defending Ukraine’s border 5,000 miles away but not our own.

Open border.

