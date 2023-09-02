MUST WATCH: Breakout Star Oliver Anthony Releases Another Instant Hit For Labor Day: “90 Some Chevy”

Breakout star Oliver Anthony released another song for Labor Day weekend on Saturday.

The new song titled “90 Some Chevy” was an instant hit.

Oliver Anthony released ‘I Want to Go Home’ last Tuesday evening after his blockbuster hit ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’

Another instant hit!

The Gateway Pundit reported on the meteoric rise of Oliver Anthony’s song Rich Men From Richmond.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is an indictment against the political elite, straight from the heart of every American.

In just three days, the song has garnered almost 4 million views on YouTube with millions more on platforms like TikTok where it has been shared countless times.

Oliver Anthony’s lyrics angered feral leftists: