MUST WATCH: Breakout Star Oliver Anthony Releases Another Instant Hit For Labor Day: “90 Some Chevy”

Breakout star Oliver Anthony released another song for Labor Day weekend on Saturday.
The new song titled “90 Some Chevy” was an instant hit.
WATCH:
Oliver Anthony released ‘I Want to Go Home’ last Tuesday evening after his blockbuster hit ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’
Another instant hit!
WATCH:
The Gateway Pundit reported on the meteoric rise of Oliver Anthony’s song Rich Men From Richmond.
“Rich Men North of Richmond” is an indictment against the political elite, straight from the heart of every American.
In just three days, the song has garnered almost 4 million views on YouTube with millions more on platforms like TikTok where it has been shared countless times.
Oliver Anthony’s lyrics angered feral leftists:
“These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do
Cause your dollar ain’t sh*t, and it’s taxed to no end
‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond
I wish politicians would look out for miners
And not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat
And the obese milking welfare
Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground
‘Cause all this d*mn country does is keep on kicking them down.”