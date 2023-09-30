MUST SEE: Rep. George Santos Releases “Fire Alarm Tutorial Video” and PROVES that Democrat Jamaal Bowman Is Lying About ‘Accidentally’ Setting Off Alarm!

On Saturday New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Building in Washington DC to shut down Congress.

Bowman pulled the alarm to prevent a critical vote to keep the government open.

Dem NY Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled fire alarm in Cannon Building, forcing evacuation as Dems tried to buy more time to read new CR. USCP criminal investigation unit is questioning Bowman — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

Today there are hundreds of Trump supporters who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, shook hands with police, and were sentenced to months and years in federal prison for these innocent acts.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the Jan. 6 protests he did not even attend. Tarrio was not even in the District of Columbia at the time.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) immediately called on the Biden DOJ to prosecute Democrat Jamaal Bowman using the same law they used to prosecute J6 defendants who were charged with interfering with an official proceeding.

Rep. Bowman’s office later announced that Jamaal “did not realize he would trigger the building alarm” when he pulled the fire alarm.

This is FALSE. And Rep. George Santos proved it in his hilarious video he posted after the incident.

Rep. George Santos posted a PSA for all of the little boys and girls who were students at Cornerstone Academy on how to work a fire alarm.

Jamaal Bowman was once an educator before he became an unhinged Democrat politician who breaks laws.

Jamaal was founder of the Cornerstone Academy for children – apparently the kids are taught about social justice but not how to pull a fire alarm.

PSA: especially to all the boys and girls who were students at Cornerstone Academy for Social Action because your principal may not have taught you. pic.twitter.com/bgXuEwTobm — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) September 30, 2023

As George Santos points out in the video — It takes two hands to pull the fire alarm. It is not a simple act. You must know what you are doing.

Jamaal Bowman is lying. Throw him in the DC Gulag for two years and let him think about his criminal act!