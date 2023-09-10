Mumbling, Feeble Joe Biden Continues to Dilapidate US Leadership, as G20 Heads of State Have To Show Him Where To Sit – And Weak Statement Does Not Condemn Russia Over Ukraine War

The world has had enough of Joe Biden.

During the New Delhi G20 Summit, the ‘self-propelled grandpa’ continued with the sad spectacle of his continually destroying the US influence in the world forum as the leading world superpower.

As the cognitive decline of the American President becomes more evident by the day, the credibility of the diplomatic initiatives coming from Biden’s State Department from hell are becoming less and less effective.

During public appearances alongside other heads of state, he displayed his usual clueless behavior, leading the other leaders to be continually motioning him to prod him in the right directions.

In doing so, it was impossible not to see the tense, upset face of the host, India’s PM Modi, while he kept trying to help feeble Joe to his seat.

One he managed to get seated, he proceeded to misname Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and make confusing statements before ending his speech abruptly.

BIDEN: “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salam, excuse me, Mohammed bin Salman… and since he’s not speaking today… maybe he is speaking today. I had a note he wasn’t speaking. Any rate, I’m gonna stop there.” Laughingstock of the world. pic.twitter.com/xtj23kILsU — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) September 9, 2023

With such a formidable display of incompetence coming from the top, it’s no wonder that the US and other Western States were unable to ram on a G20 statement over Ukraine that followed the Western ‘approved’ narrative.

Reuters reported:

“The Group of 20 adopted a consensus declaration at a summit on Saturday that avoided condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states not to use force to grab territory.

[…] ‘On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration’, [Indian PM] Narendra Modi told the leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and heads of government and state from across the world.”

The G20 is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine. Western nations earlier push for strong condemnation of Russia, while BRICS and other emerging nations demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

“‘We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. […] We welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible’, the statement added.”

The reaction drew the inevitable ire of the Ukrainians, that were not present, since they are not a member of the G20.

Sputnik reported:

“A Russian official told journalists that ‘very complex’ talks took place on formulating the consensus-based joint statement, with the BRICS bloc and its partners ‘refusing to accept Western narratives’ on the crisis in Ukraine.

[…] The resolution also expressed the G20’s support for ‘all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighborly relations among nations’.”

This came in stark contrast to last year’s G20 Summit in Bali, which condemned Russia’s ‘aggression’ in Ukraine and demanded the ‘complete and unconditional withdrawal’ of Russian forces.

“’The G20 summit in New Delhi turned to be a new platform for conflict rather than for cooperation for two major trends worldwide’, author and columnist Oraib Al-Rantawi, founder and director general of the Amman-based Al Quds Center for Political Studies, told Sputnik.

‘The first one pushing forward the new world order, a multi-polar world order, and the other one led by the United States. The competition was very clear. The balance of power within the G20 is very sensitive between China, Russia and their friends and allies on the one hand, and the G-7 group on the other hand by the United States, of course’, Al-Rantawi said, commenting on the compromise around Ukraine and other issues.”

Read more about the G20: